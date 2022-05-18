Energy-efficient garment care, made possible by LG | LG EXPERIENCE

Before the machine fills with water, it detects the weight of the laundry load. As clothing is loaded into the drum, sensors activate and compare garment textures against pre-programmed data derived from the analysis of more than 20,000 fabric types. This ensures high precision in garment detection and means that the washing machine can decide which programme to activate — common options being Cotton, Mixed Fabric, and Easy Care — with zero human input.

There’s no need to feel anxious about the term ‘Artificial Intelligence’: be reassured that LG technology brings no privacy concerns because our washing machines neither extract nor rely on your personal information.

Of course, humans have been washing clothing for millennia; AI DD™ tech is an evolution of LG’s 6 Motion Direct Drive technology, which is based on the six key actions we use when doing the washing by hand: tumble, swing, filtration, rolling, scrub and stepping.

With reference to these six primitive motions — plus analysis of the textile composition of the clothing you are washing — AI DD™ individually selects the optimal washing pattern for each load of laundry.

Harnessing in-machine intelligence, LG technology knows exactly how best to treat your clothes with care.





