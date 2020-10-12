Level up leisure with the latest in LG home entertainment | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Level up leisure with the latest in LG home entertainment
By Adrian Back 12.10.2020
Be the envy of your friends and family by upgrading your home entertainment setup, whether you're a gamer, movie buff or music lover.
Our homes say a lot about who we are and what we think is important in life. Not only is it a place where we can relax, unwind from the stresses of work and feel completely comfortable, but it’s also a space for entertainment. Bearing this in mind, LG presented the latest developments in its home entertainment range at IFA 2020 that back up the message that Life’s Good from home.
The ultimate home cinema with OLED
There are few things more enjoyable than settling into your favourite seat in the house to prepare for a movie marathon. But in order to get the most out of the experience, and to try to recreate the magic of the cinema, you need the right TV.
That is why UHD Alliance’s FILMMAKER mode is introduced as a new feature in the OLED range. Designed to reflect the director’s intent by preventing soap opera effect - which can make razor-sharp movies look as though they were filmed on a camcorder from the ‘90s - as well as tweaking other picture and processor settings. Not surprisingly, this new mode has the backing of a number of famous directors, including Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorses and James Cameron.
Improved sound and picture quality
To truly replicate the cinema experience, you need more than just a clear picture. The introduction of the new alpha 9 GEN 3 AI processor had a great impact on AI picture enhancement technology. This helps to improve both the sound and picture quality, with the deep-learning technology optimising content whatever you watch. What this means for you as a viewer, is crisper visuals and a dynamic sound that will have you glued to the screen no matter how long the film.
Another addition for 2020 is the inclusion of Dolby Vision IQ to the OLED range, which cleverly adjusts the picture based on the ambient lighting in the room. This means no time is wasted scrolling through the settings trying to get the perfect picture.
More benefits, less space
All of this technology does not mean your TV will need to be bulky and take up a huge amount of space in your house. In fact, the LG GX 65 inch 4K Smart OLED TV features a super thin wall-mounted design that allows your TV to sit flush against the wall. Even the bigger LG CX 77 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV features a premium thin design, ensuring you have a true cinematic experience. And when you’re not in the mood for watching your favourite shows, the gallery design allows the OLED GX TV to adapt into a beautiful piece of wall art seamlessly integrating into the living space.
Elevate movie night with a projector
Of course, there is one more option for movie fans looking to replicate the magic of the cinema, and it is one that will undoubtedly make friends and family jealous. The LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector (model HU810P) brings the movie theatre to your own home, thanks to it delivering 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution up to 300 inches (diagonally).
This model also offers easy and convenient access to movies released direct to streaming services, with TruMotion Mode ensuring that the latest action flick looks incredible thanks to quick movements and fast scenes being displayed smoothly and naturally.
*The LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector (model HU810P) is currently not in stock.
You also won’t have to worry about investing in blackout curtains just to darken your room thanks to the projector containing Adaptive Picture Pro technology. This ensures a crystal clear image and vibrant colours, no matter how bright the room is.
Better gameplay with a Nvidia-supported setup
Gaming has come a very long way since Spacewar! was released in 1962. Basic controls and simple, monochrome display are long gone, replaced by intricate movements and graphics that look almost lifelike. It has also become hugely competitive, with gamers knowing that milliseconds matter and that to get ahead of the competition, having the right screen is crucial.
These qualities can often only be found in relatively small monitors. But thanks to LG adding Nvidia G-Sync support, they are now available in LG’s 48 to 88-inch OLED TVs. This is due to the graphic card maker’s technology enabling larger screens to match the frame rates from a gaming computer and therefore preventing screen tearing.
In sync game play with less lag
The Nvidia-supported monitors also feature a special Game Mode that vastly reduces display latency, motion blur and ghosting, a crucial factor when it comes to fast-paced first-person shooter games such as Call of Duty or Overwatch and trying to gain a victory for your squad.
Should you want all of this technology in a smaller package then the LG 27GN950-B is a great option for those with limited space for their gaming setup. As well as being Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, it features 4K hi-resolution and a 144Hz hi-speed refresh rate with 1ms (GtG)* response time that helps you enjoy a whole new level of immersion.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
Level up your surround sound sweet-spot
Whether you are coming home after a long day at work or are looking to kick back and unwind in the evening or on the weekend, there are few better ways to relax than watching your favourite film or listening to your most cherished album.
Should you be seeking cinema-quality sound or want to be immersed in music, then a surround sound system is by far the best option. A prime example of this is the LG Sound Bar GX, which boasts a flush and slim wall-mount design. Featuring 3.1 channels of output, it can connect to the LG Rear Speaker Kit* to make it a 5.1 system - meaning you can watch your favourite movies with the most immersive sound.
There is also a wealth of technology packed into the slimline soundbar, including AI Sound Pro that automatically analyses content to instantly optimise audio settings for what's playing. This means that every little detail is crystal clear, whether it's punchy powerful action in an epic blockbuster or picking out every note and change of key on a classical album.
*Rear Speaker Kit sold separately.
So whether you are a gamer, movie buff or music lover, LG’s latest products can elevate your entertainment setup that can have you feeling that Life’s Good from home.
Life’s Good!