Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Level up leisure with the latest in LG home entertainment | LG EXPERIENCE
Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Level up leisure with the latest in LG home entertainment

By Adrian Back 12.10.2020

The gallery design of an LG OLED GX TV allowing it to imitate a piece of wall art in a living space.

Be the envy of your friends and family by upgrading your home entertainment setup, whether you're a gamer, movie buff or music lover.

Our homes say a lot about who we are and what we think is important in life. Not only is it a place where we can relax, unwind from the stresses of work and feel completely comfortable, but it’s also a space for entertainment. Bearing this in mind, LG presented the latest developments in its home entertainment range at IFA 2020 that back up the message that Life’s Good from home.


The ultimate home cinema with OLED

There are few things more enjoyable than settling into your favourite seat in the house to prepare for a movie marathon. But in order to get the most out of the experience, and to try to recreate the magic of the cinema, you need the right TV.

That is why UHD Alliance’s FILMMAKER mode is introduced as a new feature in the OLED range. Designed to reflect the director’s intent by preventing soap opera effect - which can make razor-sharp movies look as though they were filmed on a camcorder from the ‘90s - as well as tweaking other picture and processor settings. Not surprisingly, this new mode has the backing of a number of famous directors, including Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorses and James Cameron.

Improved sound and picture quality

To truly replicate the cinema experience, you need more than just a clear picture. The introduction of the new alpha 9 GEN 3 AI processor had a great impact on AI picture enhancement technology. This helps to improve both the sound and picture quality, with the deep-learning technology optimising content whatever you watch. What this means for you as a viewer, is crisper visuals and a dynamic sound that will have you glued to the screen no matter how long the film.

Another addition for 2020 is the inclusion of Dolby Vision IQ to the OLED range, which cleverly adjusts the picture based on the ambient lighting in the room. This means no time is wasted scrolling through the settings trying to get the perfect picture.

A family eating popcorn whilst watching their OLED TV with sound waves displayed around them.
A family eating popcorn whilst watching their OLED TV with sound waves displayed around them.
More benefits, less space

All of this technology does not mean your TV will need to be bulky and take up a huge amount of space in your house. In fact, the LG GX 65 inch 4K Smart OLED TV features a super thin wall-mounted design that allows your TV to sit flush against the wall. Even the bigger LG CX 77 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV features a premium thin design, ensuring you have a true cinematic experience. And when you’re not in the mood for watching your favourite shows, the gallery design allows the OLED GX TV to adapt into a beautiful piece of wall art seamlessly integrating into the living space.

Elevate movie night with a projector

Of course, there is one more option for movie fans looking to replicate the magic of the cinema, and it is one that will undoubtedly make friends and family jealous. The LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector (model HU810P) brings the movie theatre to your own home, thanks to it delivering 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution up to 300 inches (diagonally).

This model also offers easy and convenient access to movies released direct to streaming services, with TruMotion Mode ensuring that the latest action flick looks incredible thanks to quick movements and fast scenes being displayed smoothly and naturally.

*The LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector (model HU810P) is currently not in stock.

The LG Cinebeam projector displaying images of a waterfall in a home living room.
The LG Cinebeam projector displaying images of a waterfall in a home living room.

You also won’t have to worry about investing in blackout curtains just to darken your room thanks to the projector containing Adaptive Picture Pro technology. This ensures a crystal clear image and vibrant colours, no matter how bright the room is.


Better gameplay with a Nvidia-supported setup

Gaming has come a very long way since Spacewar! was released in 1962. Basic controls and simple, monochrome display are long gone, replaced by intricate movements and graphics that look almost lifelike. It has also become hugely competitive, with gamers knowing that milliseconds matter and that to get ahead of the competition, having the right screen is crucial.

These qualities can often only be found in relatively small monitors. But thanks to LG adding Nvidia G-Sync support, they are now available in LG’s 48 to 88-inch OLED TVs. This is due to the graphic card maker’s technology enabling larger screens to match the frame rates from a gaming computer and therefore preventing screen tearing.

A comparison image of gaming visual quality with and without the use of Nvidia G-Sync technology.
A comparison image of gaming visual quality with and without the use of Nvidia G-Sync technology.
In sync game play with less lag

The Nvidia-supported monitors also feature a special Game Mode that vastly reduces display latency, motion blur and ghosting, a crucial factor when it comes to fast-paced first-person shooter games such as Call of Duty or Overwatch and trying to gain a victory for your squad.

Should you want all of this technology in a smaller package then the LG 27GN950-B is a great option for those with limited space for their gaming setup. As well as being Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, it features 4K hi-resolution and a 144Hz hi-speed refresh rate with 1ms (GtG)* response time that helps you enjoy a whole new level of immersion.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)

The front and back panels of an LG UltraGear gaming monitor.
The front and back panels of an LG UltraGear gaming monitor.
Level up your surround sound sweet-spot

Whether you are coming home after a long day at work or are looking to kick back and unwind in the evening or on the weekend, there are few better ways to relax than watching your favourite film or listening to your most cherished album. 

Should you be seeking cinema-quality sound or want to be immersed in music, then a surround sound system is by far the best option. A prime example of this is the LG Sound Bar GX, which boasts a flush and slim wall-mount design. Featuring 3.1 channels of output, it can connect to the LG Rear Speaker Kit* to make it a 5.1 system - meaning you can watch your favourite movies with the most immersive sound.

The LG Soundbar GX placed flush on the wall underneath an LG TV.
The LG Soundbar GX placed flush on the wall underneath an LG TV.

There is also a wealth of technology packed into the slimline soundbar, including AI Sound Pro that automatically analyses content to instantly optimise audio settings for what's playing. This means that every little detail is crystal clear, whether it's punchy powerful action in an epic blockbuster or picking out every note and change of key on a classical album.

*Rear Speaker Kit sold separately.


So whether you are a gamer, movie buff or music lover, LG’s latest products can elevate your entertainment setup that can have you feeling that Life’s Good from home.


Life’s Good!

Featured Product

lg_experience_featured_product_OLED77B29LA.jpg

OLED77B26LA

LG B2 77 inch 4K Smart OLED TV

Energy Class

energy class
WHERE TO BUY
ADD TO BASKET
lg_experience_featured_product_OLED55A29LA.jpg

OLED65A26LA

LG A2 65 inch 4K Smart OLED TV

Energy Class

energy class
WHERE TO BUY

More to read

The OLED TV Wave Attractor on display at CES 2020.

Up & Coming

CES 2020: Best OLEDs take centre stage

Discover why LG’s range of OLED televisions are causing a stir at CES 2020 and how the technology is providing a fully immersive experience.

LG's soundbars are on show at CES 2020, and with elevated AI functionality, they make sure the sound in your room creates a whole new entertainment experience | More at LG MAGAZINE

Up & Coming

The best soundbars for TV shows, movies and music at CES

Find out why you no longer need bulky stereo systems as LG’s range of soundbars deliver unbeatable audio that will bring you even closer to the on-screen action

A family enjoys their home cinema room.

Helpful Hints

Create the ultimate home cinema room

Discover a range of home entertainment products that can help you create a home cinema unlike any other.

Previous

Introducing LSAA – the most advanced LG LED signage
 

Next

Most common OLED TV questions answered