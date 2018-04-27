LG V30 - Update and stay up to date | LG EXPERIENCE

LG V30ThinQ's elegant design, smooth user interface and impressive camera won over many fans old and new. Now, the Android 8.0 Oreo software update will further enhance the excellence of the LG V30ThinQ as LG's ThinQ AI technology comes to life. You’ll be left feeling like you have a new smartphone camera with state-of-the-art upgrades.

So how exactly does this software update upgrade your smartphone? Let's start with the camera, which was in a class of its own with LG amongst the first to pioneer the dual lens. The ThinQ-powered AI technologies, coupled with the already incredible hardware, enhances the capabilities of the camera. It is no longer just a simple picture taking device, but a powerful tool that can simplify your life.

AI CAM

You may not be a professional photographer, but you’ll get there quicker with the LG V30ThinQ. Think of the AI CAM as your personal photography guru helping you improve your picture quality with every shot. When you frame your shot, the AI CAM is able to recognize and analyse your subjects and recommends the ideal shooting mode with alternative colour grades.