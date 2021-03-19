With perfect blacks, bright highlights, and ultra-fast response times, OLED TVs have become a top choice for gamers and home cinema enthusiasts alike1. But even those well versed in technical terms might struggle to decipher exactly what all these advancements mean. That’s why we’ve put together this simple guide to help you fully understand what’s so special about an LG OLED TV.





What is OLED TV and how does OLED work?

First things first, what even is OLED TV and how does it differ from other TVs? You might think there’s very little difference between these three technologies, I mean they all have the initials LED, but in actual fact, it is huge in terms of the capability of each form of technology.

Let’s start with LED, the oldest out of the three technologies. In the vast majority of LED televisions, you will find that they have an LCD display. These are liquid crystals that either block or allow light pass through them, essentially providing different colours and brightness levels.

These crystals don’t create light though, that falls to the light-emitting diodes (LED) that make up the backlight of the TV. This technology works together to deliver nice clarity and colour detail, but there are a few drawbacks. Mainly, the need for a backlight, which increases the depth of the TV and a lack of detail in dark areas of the screen.