OLED TVs for cinema, gaming and sport | LG EXPERIENCE

Hollywood filmmakers love OLED for its ability to accurately recreate their vision at home. Deadpool director Tim Miller says LG OLED is “like a window into a new reality, almost like you’re not watching a TV at all.”

What makes OLED technology so special for cinema is its ability to create rich, deep blacks that retain plenty of detail.

Consider a night battle scene. Although there’s lots of action going on, it can be difficult to discern the real detail. OLED self-lit pixels capture the darkness of the night skies and forests, but retain plenty of detail – the soldiers’ faces, the types of trees, the texture of the mud on which they do battle.