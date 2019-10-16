With advances in technology coming thick and fast, it can be hard to keep up, especially when it comes to the TV industry.

First introduced to the world in 2013, it took five years until the benefits of 4K televisions were fully realised and sales began to spike.

OLED v Q-LED – understanding the difference

It can be all too easy to become lost in the lexicon of TV acronyms, but thankfully there is a straightforward way to understand the difference between OLED and Q-LED technology. And even better, you don’t have to be a technology buff to grasp the distinctions.

First of all, here is the what the initials actually stand for – Q-LED stands for Quantum Light Emitting Diode, while OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode. That one letter and one-word difference may appear subtle but it is actually huge in terms of what each form of technology is capable of.

OLED has no back light and can therefore create perfect blacks and incredible contrast. But it can also be clearly viewed from any angle, housed in the thinnest TVs imaginable and even used in a curved television.

Alternatively, a Q-LED 8K TV uses LCD technology with a quantum dot film over the top. Rather than being a new form of technology, it is simply an extension of LCD.