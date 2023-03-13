As any esports pro would tell you, speed is a crucial component for a high-performance gaming display. And the best gaming monitors on the market promise a response rate of 1ms.1 Ultimately, faster response time means better stats—no matter the gaming challenge. Your graphics card can only move as quickly as your display will allow, and that means visual quality and speed go hand in hand.

LG UltraGear gaming monitors can also provide a lightning-fast repetition rate of 165Hz, or 180Hz overclocking.2 Minimising screen dropouts and juddering will allow you to react to fast-moving targets with ease. Plus, Dynamic Action Sync reduces input delay even further to help you through critical moments in real time.3





Is Refresh Rate or Response Time More Important for Gaming Challenges?

A gaming monitor’s response time refers to the amount of time it takes for a pixel to change colours. A higher response rate creates smoother motion, minimising monitor flickering and allowing more information to reach the player’s eyes in the same time frame. Refresh rate, on the other hand, refers to the number of times per second the monitor can update the image on the screen.