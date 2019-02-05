We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Setting up your soundbar LG
05.02.2019
Soundbars are the easiest way to boost your audio experience and bring the cinema and the stadium into your home. Get set up with your new soundbar – or find the right one for you – with our short video guides.
How to set up your room
So, you’ve chosen and purchased your perfect soundbar. Now it’s at home, the first thing to do is work out whereabouts in the room you will put it. Here are three top tips on setting up your room:
1. Position it correctly: Place the soundbar at ear height and clear the path of books, magazines or other objects getting in the way of the sound flow.
2. Experiment with subwoofer: Place your subwoofer – the separate box that delivers bass sound – in different areas of the room ‘til you find the best sound.
3. Sort your seating: Sitting too close to the soundbar or too far from your rear speakers can reduce the quality of the sound.
Connecting a soundbar to a TV
Connecting a soundbar to a TV is easy. Your soundbar connects to your TV either wirelessly or through a single cable. Designed to sit below your TV, the soundbar can be either wall mounted or placed on a cabinet. You can even complement it with additional rear speakers to create true home cinema surround sound.
Choosing the right soundbar
If you’re yet to decide on your soundbar, LG has a broad selection to suit different tastes and budgets. Many of our soundbars are designed for specific LG TVs to make your life easier, while we also boast flagship models with the best of Dolby Atmos® built-in.
Find your perfect soundbar for…
Movies
Feel car chases and atmospheric effects unfold around you with the 360° sound bubble of Dolby Atmos®
Gaming
Get right in the game. Sense every approaching footstep and distant noise with the object-based audio of Dolby Atmos®
Sport
Surround yourself with the roar of the crowd and the thwack of the ball. Experience football in 360° sound with Dolby Atmos®
