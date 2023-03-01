In recent years there has been a move towards 4K Ultra HD content. Producing the clearest picture possible thanks to more than 8 million active pixels, there is an ever increasing amount of TV shows and films available in 4K. The only problem, finding this content can be difficult.

Fortunately, the 4K calendar is available on LG Smart TVs to help you get the most from your viewing experience. Not only will it allow you to take full advantage of the amazing resolution, but it will ensure you don’t miss any new content.





Your favourite shows in one place

With so many TV series to choose from, it is all too easy to miss an episode. However, with a LG Smart TV you have access to Freeview Play, a free application that not only lets you watch live TV, but also catch up on all the action you’ve missed.

There are more than 70 digital channels and 15 HD channels to choose from, while a seven-day catch up guide ensures you can keep up with all your favourite TV shows.





Easy to share across different tech

As the focal point in living rooms around the world, being able to display all kinds of content on a television is vital. With the LG Smart Share App, you can view all of your music, videos and photos on your Smart TV.

The LG smart TV app sends all of your favourite media from your PC, laptop, tablet or smartphone directly to your television, and, best of all, it’s wireless. That means you won’t waste valuable battery life by by screencasting.





Gaming on the big screen