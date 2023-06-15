Soundbars for LG TVs | LG EXPERIENCE

The typical soundbar setup includes a long speaker that sits under the TV, and a subwoofer that sits on the floor. This combination allows you to fine tune your TV's bass and treble for enhanced, surround-sound audio quality. To go a step further, the best soundbars for LG TVs also include AI calibration to automatically adjust to every beat.1

In order to determine how much power and customisation you need, let's dive into the details.





What are soundbar channels?

The main component of the soundbar is filled with individual sound sources, or speakers. The amount of speakers the soundbar contains represents how many channels it has. Here are some of the most popular soundbar channels:

2-channel

A 2-channel TV soundbar has one speaker on the left side, and one on the right side. This type of soundbar is ideal for compact, soft-walled rooms.

3-channel

Soundbars with three channels have a sound source on either end, and one in the middle. One of the benefits of 3-channel soundbars is the even sound distribution.

5-channel

A 5-channel soundbar has all of the speakers in the option above, as well as two backward-facing sound sources. These are the most common TV soundbars for home theatre systems.

7-channel

A popular alternative to traditional surround-sound setups, these TV soundbars add another layer to 5-channel systems by including two additional rear sound sources.

9-channel

If you want to feel like you’re swimming in powerful audio, 9-channel soundbars deliver 360-degree sound coverage.

Dolby Atmos

For the best sound quality for large, high-ceiling spaces, Dolby Atmos TV soundbars lead the market.





What kind of connection do I need for my TV soundbar?

If you want to find the best TV soundbar for your current setup, you need the right connections.





Wireless

For seamless connectivity that allows you to take your soundbar from room to room, check for Bluetooth or Wi-Fi capabilities. A wireless connection is also ideal for streaming from your phone or mobile device.

HDMI ARC

Most newer TVs feature an HDMI port, which is the easiest way to connect multi-channel soundbars. You simply connect this one cable from your soundbar to the audio return channel (ARC) input in your TV.

Optical port

If your soundbar has fewer than five channels, optical ports provide a stable, reliable connection.

USB

Sometimes you might want to use your soundbar as a standalone speaker. In these cases, look for USB inputs to easily play music or podcasts from a removable thumb drive.

Once you understand the types of soundbars that are available, you can find the right choice for you. Check out our favourites to get started.





Best soundbar for OLED LG TVs: USC9S

If you are considering buying (or already have) an LG OLED TV, you need a sound that’s just as captivating as the image quality. This sleek, modern TV soundbar is the perfect match.