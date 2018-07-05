Party-ability

The XBOOM Go is the light of the party too – with multi-colour lighting in the woofers and sparkle strip lighting above and below. The lights pulse in time with the pounding bassline to provide a multi-sensory experience. You can even take control of the stunning displays using the LG Music Flow Bluetooth app. And if the weather lets you down, the Advanced IPX5 technology means your splashproof speaker still holds up.

Use Bluetooth to connect to two devices simultaneously, and double your DJ power. You’ll be able to stream the best of the festivals to your XBOOM Go while a friend weaves in the club classics between sets. It’s the best of both worlds – and the obvious choice for all things Hospital Records.

Connectivity

It’s not just your smartphone that you can connect the XBOOM Go too. You can also connect it to your LG TV to amplify its sound and enhance your at-home theatre experience. Simply select Bluetooth then look for and select your Bluetooth speaker. This portable TV speaker may become especially handy when on holiday with friends or simply for movie nights at home.

Hospital Records x XBOOM Go

For more than 20 years Hospital Records has been at the forefront of the British Drum and Bass scene. They promote the biggest acts in the genre alongside up-and-coming performers through their development label Med School Music and regularly sell out big venues with their events brand, Hospitality. Most recently selling out Hospitality In The Dock 2018 in the Spring with headliners Camo & Krooked, Danny Byrd and Congo Natty, the label then went on to launch their international festival Hospitality On The Beach in Croatia, as well as celebrate the third instalment of flagship London festival Hospitality In The Park this September. Hospital Records takes pride in the soaring popularity of their well established artists such as Fred V & Grafix, who are collaborating on exclusive new music with LG that’s best played loud on the XBOOM Go range.

Chris Goss, Co-Founder and Managing & Artistic Director of Hospital Records said “The trademark sonics of Fred V & Grafix are a perfect soundtrack to mirror the spirit of this new speaker system. The Hospital Records audience encompasses all manner of musical minds from concert goers to weekend ravers, and the XBOOM Go range suits the needs of our fanbase well.”

To get your hands on your very own party-starting XBOOM Go, visit the LG website and find out more about the Hospital Records collaboration that’s got everybody talking.