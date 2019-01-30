Tech in your LG TV | LG EXPERIENCE

1. Alpha processing stays smooth

Your TV’s processor is like its brain, determining how fast it can switch between apps, how quickly its functions work, and how detailed images are displayed. LG Alpha processors offer the ultimate in TV technology – from the Alpha 7 to the flagship Alpha 9.

How it works?

Your viewing experience is enhanced by upscaling picture quality to 4K levels where possible. Fast-paced action movies and live sport are smooth and free of blur – while colours are rich and detailed. The Alpha 9 processor goes further with Quad Step Noise Reduction to reduce blurring and banding between frames.

Watch the video