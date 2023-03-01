The milestones of TV production

TV technology has evolved a lot since the design and manufacture of the the first Korean TV – a simple 19- inch device with a black-and-white screen(VD-191).

From black and white designs to the breakthrough of colour, analog to to digital, and digital to smart TVs, LG has long been at the forefront of the TV evolution. Below we revisit some of the key historic moments in the development of the television and explore the legacy of LG TVs.

2004

With the 55-inch Full HD LCD TV (55LP10D), LG was able to exceed the size barrier of 50 inches and thus presented in 2004 the world's largest TV at this time. In the same year, LG again hit the limits with the 71-inch Full HD PDP TV.





2011

In 2011, the world's first 84- inch Ultra HD TV was introduced and at the beginning of this year the 98-inch 8K TV (98UH98) with HDR image quality was also available.