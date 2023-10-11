TV buying guide: Everything you need to know | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TV buying guide: Everything you need to know
By Adrian Back 11.10.2023
- Discover why screen size is so important (spoiler: bigger doesn’t always mean better)
- Understand how screen resolution can affect your TV’s performance
- What is refresh rate, and why does it matter?
- The vast majority of TVs are now smart, but what does this really mean?
- Learn how audio can make a real difference to the viewing experience, whether through the TV, external speakers or a soundbar
- Find the right LG TV to match every budget
It’s always exciting when the time comes to buy a new TV. But, how do you know which one is right for you? With technology advancing so quickly and so many options on the market, there are so many features to compare and consider.
That’s why we’ve put together this comprehensive TV buying guide, covering everything from screen size and resolution to refresh rate and contrast. By the time you’ve finished reading, you’ll not only know your UHD from your OLED, but you’ll be well-equipped to make an informed decision whether you are at the start of your search or you’re ready to spend your hard-earned money.
Quick tips⚡
If you are rushed for time and just want to get a quick idea of what’s important — start here.
- 55-inch TVs are the most common: they offer the perfect viewing distance when placed in an average-sized room.
- Ultra HD and 4K are the same: both terms are commonly used but they represent the same thing, which is that the TVs resolution is 3840 x 2160 pixels
- 8K can be avoided: you may have heard of 8K but the reality is that there is virtually no content being filmed in 8K. For now, the best options are still Ultra HD and 4K.
- OLED delivers the best picture possible: there are lots of acronyms out there but OLED represents the newest technology and delivers the most impressive picture quality.
- Soundbars take the viewing experience to the next level: if you are looking for powerful sound that pulls you into the action on screen then the right soundbar is a wise investment.
- Look for a high refresh rate: particularly important for gamers and sports fans, the higher the refresh rate the smoother the motion will be.
Screen size: bigger doesn’t always mean better
Even at a glance, there is a huge range of options when it comes to TV sizes. It’s easy to assume that bigger is always better, but that’s not always the case.
You’ll actually want to find a TV that perfectly fits the space where it will be housed. So unless you have a private screening room, going for a screen bigger than 88 inches might not be the best idea.
Luckily, we’ve already covered how to measure and read TV sizes. Use this quick calculation to understand the correlation between screen size and how far you sit from the TV.
These days the most common size is between 50 and 65 inches, which will suit the majority of living rooms.1
Screen resolution: understanding the options
Before we get into the many options available in TVs, it’s best to explain why it is so important. The resolution describes the number of pixels that make up the picture on a display, which is usually expressed both horizontally and vertically. What this essentially means is that the more pixels you have, the sharper and more detailed the picture will be.
Full HD (full high definition)
In the late 2000s, the introduction of Full HD in TVs was seen as a major step forward in regard to the quality of the picture.2 These televisions feature 1920 pixels across the screen and 1080 down the screen and became the standard resolution for Blu-Ray and high-definition videos on platforms such as YouTube and Vimeo. Now the technology is a little dated and therefore a Full HD TV will be relatively cheap.
UHD (ultra high definition)
The word ultra really does make a big difference here as a UHD television has twice the number of pixels as a Full HD TV. That means that it has a resolution of 3840 by 2160 pixels, delivering amazing clarity and a remarkably sharp image.
4K
This is where it can get a little confusing as UHD and 4K are actually the same thing. Both refer to the fact that the screen has a resolution of 3840 by 2160 pixels. Both terms are used and there are now several streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney Plus and even YouTube, that offer 4K content.3
OLED
All of the latest LG OLED TVs offer 4K resolution, however, the picture quality is even better thanks to some clever technology. By using organic light-emitting diodes (OLED), each individual pixel on the screen can be turned on and off, this delivers the deepest blacks and vibrant colours that offer incredible contrast. And LG sits at the forefront of OLED technology; we’ve been #1 for the last 10 years.4
8K
This represents the future and will offer an extraordinary leap in picture quality as it offers quadruple the resolution seen on 4K sets, which means 7,680 horizontal and 4,320 vertical pixels. Currently, there are no 8K LG TVs being sold in Europe. Since there is also little to no content being filmed in 8K resolution, 4K still presents the best quality picture.5
Refresh rate: faster = better
First of all, let’s explain what this means. The refresh rate, expressed in Hertz (Hz), describes how many times a second the picture is refreshed on the screen. The standard rate is 60Hz, but you will find televisions offering both 120Hz and even 240Hz.
Why does it matter?
Imagine you are watching an action sequence with rapidly moving objects and the picture starts to look a bit blurry or jittery. This is because the picture isn’t being refreshed quickly enough. It’s even more important for gamers, especially those playing fast-paced, competitive titles. In fact, most games on the PS5, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S are designed to be played on a screen with 120Hz to get the very best out of them.6
Why else is it important?
The refresh rate can also impact what’s known as latency or image lag – which is the space between one image and another. Again, this is hugely important to gamers, especially those playing online titles where a smooth image is absolutely necessary. As you may have guessed, the higher the hertz the less chance there is of lag. It’s also important to know that the refresh rate does not affect the audio on the TV, it is solely to do with the picture.
Smart TVs: endless possibilities to explore
You will find that most modern televisions are referred to as Smart TVs and this is because they have the ability to be connected to the internet. This transforms your TV as it gives you access to a variety of apps that let you listen to music, view photos, play games and stream video content.
There’s so much you can do with a Smart TV that we’ve compiled it all into one helpful article, which you can find right here.
Audio: a great picture deserves great sound
If you want to fully immerse yourself in a game, TV show or movie, then it’s not just the quality of the picture that is important. You also want incredible audio that draws you into the content.
TV audio vs external speakers/soundbars
With TVs becoming slimmer and lighter than ever before, it has become more challenging to deliver outstanding sound quality. That does not mean it can’t be achieved. Selected LG TVs now come with Dolby Atmos, which has been specially designed to recreate the experience of overhead speakers and create audio that feels as though it surrounds you.
However, if you truly want to experience fully immersive sound that is similar to a cinema, then external speakers or soundbars are the best options. Should you choose to go for the former then you will be able to create surround sound but not only will you require several speakers but it can be a hassle to set up.
If you go for a soundbar, then it is just one unit that sits in front of the TV, can be installed extremely quickly and delivers clearer and more powerful sound than televisions.
The benefits of a soundbar
Compact and aesthetically pleasing, soundbars are truly impressive as they house advanced technology that can create crisp, all-encompassing audio. Not only will they upgrade the sound from your TV, but they can act as Bluetooth speakers that can be connected to other smart gadgets such as phones and tablets.
The only slight problem is that there are so many LG soundbars to choose from that knowing which one is best for you can be a bit tricky. But don’t worry; we’ve covered everything you need to know about finding the right soundbar for your LG TV.
Price: an array of options
Fortunately, there really is something to suit every budget and taste. It all comes down to what you prioritise. So to help you make a decision, check out the list below.
Under £600
LG 50-inch 4K Smart UHD TV: You’ll be amazed by just how much technology you’ll find packed into this television. Not only will you have a resolution of 3840 by 2160 pixels, but non 4K content is upscaled to provide even more clarity.
Under £1000
LG 65-inch NANO76: As well as boasting a 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 by 2160 pixels), this TV uses LG NanoCell technology to filter out impure colours and an AI processor to ensure that the picture is truly crystal clear.
Under £3000
LG 65-inch OLED B3 4K Smart TV: Thanks to OLED technology, this TV not only features an ultra-slim design but the picture quality is unrivalled. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos guarantees an ultra-vivid picture and immersive sound.
Over £7000
LG 83-inch OLED evo G3: For those who don’t have to worry about a budget, this television is the epitome of excellence. The 4K Ultra HD resolution is found within a huge 83-inch screen that delivers a picture that has to be seen to be believed.
Hopefully you now have a better understanding of the various TVs that are available and you can pick the perfect television for your home. Then all you need to do is invite your friends and family round so you can show off your new purchase.
Life's Good!
