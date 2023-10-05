Ultrawide vs. dual monitors | LG EXPERIENCE

Discover the main differences between ultrawide and dual monitors when it comes to size, aspect ratio and resolutions

Learn about the many benefits of ultrawide monitors and how potential issues can be resolved

and how potential issues can be resolved Explore the advantages of a dual monitor and how a potential downside can be overcome



If you’re looking to upgrade and expand your workspace, then there are two options that immediately stand out: an ultrawide monitor and a dual-monitor setup. Both will significantly increase your screen space and allow you to easily multi-task, but how do you know which one is right for you? Read on to find out.





Ultrawide vs. dual monitors: what are the differences?

When it comes to comparing two screens against one, you have to take size, resolution and aspect ratio into consideration. That is because these can vary wildly and are all greatly important.

When it comes to size, widescreen monitors can range from 27-49 inches, with 34 inches being the most common and popular. With this standard size you will likely have a 21:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 3440 x 1440.

Should you go for a dual monitor setup, then 27-inch screens are the most popular and widely available. These tend to have a 16:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2560 x 1440. However, by putting two monitors side by side you add 23.5 inches to the width of your setup, which is around 15.5 inches wider than a 34-inch ultrawide monitor.1

Ultimately, there are strengths and weaknesses to both options, which we’ll explore below.





Ultrawide monitors: pros and cons