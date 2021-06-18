We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG washing machines: everything you need to know
By Rachel Ramsay 18.06.2021
What makes LG washing machines so great? From reducing allergens to keeping your clothes in good nick, there’s not much a high-performance LG washing machine can’t do. Today, we’re going to be answering your most sought-after questions, deep-diving into some of the best features of our washing machines and the fantastic ways in which they can help you save you time, energy and water. By the time you’ve finished this article, we hope you’ll have the facts you need to help you choose the best washing machine for your household.
- Q. How does AI DD™ protect my clothes?
- Q. How does TurboWash™360˚ save my time, energy, and water?
- Q. What does Steam do for my clothes?
- Q. How energy efficient are LG washing machines, and what’s the equivalent of A+++ on the new energy label?
Q. How does AI DD™ protect my clothes?
A. LG’s AI DD™ technology provides an amazing 18% more fabric protection* for your clothes. But how does it achieve this extraordinary feat?
In the old days, washing machines used the same amount of water and energy and took the same amount of time however much laundry you put in them. A kilo of underwear or three kilos of jeans, it made no difference. Nowadays, thanks to the advent of clever washing machine technology that can adapt each cycle to the fabric type and weight of your laundry - a much more efficient use of water, energy and time.
But here at LG, our washing machines take things a step further. We understand that different fabrics require different handling, as some are tougher than others. That’s why our Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD™) technology detects not just the weight of your laundry, but the sensitivity of the fabric you’re washing. In other words, AI DD™ knows when you’re cleaning things that need gentler treatment, adjusting its wash patterns within the same wash cycle to get the perfect clean while also protecting your clothes and minimising wear and tear.
If you’re wondering how it does this, it’s not because it uses any of your personal information - it doesn’t need to. It’s all down to machine learning based on big data. While the weight detection is being done before the machine fills with water, the fall pattern of the load is recognized and compared to the data programmed into the machine for the softness detection. We’ve studied more than 20,000 fall patterns of different fabrics, and thanks to this, our washing machines know which wash pattern is right for that particular load. The best thing about AI DD™ is that you don’t even need to do anything, as it runs automatically in the three most common programmes - Cotton, Mixed Fabric and Easy Care.
This clever technology has evolved from our 6 Motion Direct Drive, which builds on experience of clothes washing acquired over centuries. As a species, we’ve been washing clothes since time immemorial, and 6 Motion Direct Drive replicates manual hand washing with six unique motions: tumble, swing, filtration, rolling, scrub and stepping. AI DD™ adapts the optimal washing patterns out of these six motions each time you put a load in, doing all the thinking for you.
*Tested by Intertek in March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Q. How does TurboWash™360˚ save my time, energy, and water?
A. LG’s TurboWash™360˚ gets your laundry done in record time - just 39 minutes!* - saving you time, energy and water without compromising on washing performance. And, it’s all thanks to our special 3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump technology.
TurboWash™360˚ is an evolution of our famous LG TurboWash™, which uses a Jet Spray to get a half-load of laundry done in 59 minutes. TurboWash™360˚ shaves 20 minutes off that time, getting your laundry done in just 39 minutes* using high-pressure sprays that wash and rinse your clothes more efficiently, using less water and therefore less energy.
The difference is down to our 3D Multi Spray, which uses four spray nozzles – three more than the one that already does a great job in TurboWash™. This allows it to shoot jets of water in four different directions at once, covering 360˚ reaching every inch of your laundry and filling the tub, fast - so wherever your clothes are in the drum, the water quickly finds and soaks them. Working alongside this is an Inverter Pump that intelligently controls the water stream between a powerful spray with a high angle and a soft spray with a low angle.
This powerful combination of technologies means the water and detergent reach your laundry faster, reducing washing time. Even better, this initial part of the cycle is the bit that uses the most energy, so by getting it done quickly and with less water, it’s much more efficient.
To use TurboWash™360˚, simply choose the ‘TurboWash39’ wash cycle. Our clever 3D Multi Spray can also be used for eight other wash programmes - Cotton, Cotton+, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care, Silent Wash, Delicates, Sportswear and Duvet. Just press the extra TurboWash button when you put your wash in.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
Q. What are some of the benefits of a steam washing machine?
A. LG’s impressive Steam washing machine technology can remove up to 99.9% of allergens* - such as dust mites and pollen - and reduce wrinkles by 30%** for easy ironing. But how?
Let’s start with Steam Allergy Care, which is a great option if you’re a hay fever sufferer, or if you have a baby and need to take extra care with allergens. When you select ‘Allergy Care’ cycle, the washing machine fills up under the tub with around four litres of water that it then heats to the optimum temperature of 75 degrees, creating steam. This spends around 20 minutes loosening up the fibres, thus dissolving any allergens before filling up the antibacterial stainless steel drum*** and washing away the allergens in the wash, rinse and spin cycles.
If you’re more concerned with reducing the amount of ironing you have to do after a wash, you’ll love the Steam Wrinkle Care feature. This works in a similar way to Steam Allergy Care, except that it produces the steam after completing the wash, rinse and spin cycles, taking around 30 minutes to reduce the wrinkles in your clothes using special drum movements. This means that any wrinkles created while the machine gets rid of the water simply disappear. Magic! Even better, you can activate Steam Winkle Care for six different wash programmes - Cotton, Cotton+, TurboWash39, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care and Silent Wash - simply by pressing the extra button.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
**Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
***Tested by Intertek in July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
Q. How efficient are LG washing machines, and what’s the equivalent of A+++ on the new energy label?/h2>
A. From 1 March 2021, energy labels are being simplified in order to help customers reduce their energy bills and carbon footprint. On the new energy labels, appliances are rated on a simplified scale of A to G, replacing the old A+++ to F ratings. The idea is to provide a more precise measure of an appliance’s energy efficiency, with fewer products eligible for the maximum A rating - the equivalent of A+++ on the old labels.
The great news is that LG is already positioned as an A provider in the laundry sector - the best possible rating for energy efficiency, spin performance and noise level. It’s these three areas that combine to give LG washing machines’ legendary Triple A performance. We have a Triple A rating for selected LG washing machines, and you can expect more A-class models to come from us in the future.
One of the ways we’ve achieved this is thanks to our inverter Direct Drive Motor, which plays a key role in high-performance LG washing machines. The durable, energy-efficient electromagnet motor incorporates the motor, belt and pulley into a single mechanism directly attached to the drum, which creates fewer moving parts. This in turn means less vibration, less noise and less energy consumption. It’s a win all round!
Life's Good!