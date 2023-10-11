What is a smart TV? | LG EXPERIENCE

Do smart TVs work without an internet connection?

The simple answer is yes. Even if you don’t have the internet you will still be able to watch TV channels through your aerial or cable TV box. However, you won’t be getting the most out of your television as you won’t be able to access smart TV features such as streaming services and applications.

You also won't be able to stream music, connect with other smart devices or stream games through the Nvidia GeForce, which is compatible with numerous LG smart TVs.





Is it possible to connect smart TVs to other devices?

This is one of the major benefits of a smart TV as devices such as laptops, PCs, smartphones, tablets and Home IoT devices can all be easily connected. Bluetooth speakers and soundbars can also be easily connected without the need for wires.2 And through LG ThinQ, Home IoT devices can be monitored without hassle on Home Dashboard.





Are all LG TVs smart TVs?

While some older models may not be smart, the current LG Smart TV line-up on offer from LG UK are all smart TVs. Therefore, they can all run apps and connect to the internet.



How to choose the best smart TV for my home?

If you’ve decided to invest in a smart TV then there are plenty of factors to take into consideration, from selecting the right TV size for your room to deciding what it will be mainly used for.

Screen size

Bigger may not always be better as it can depend on the size of your room. There is an optimal distance to view every size screen – which is explained in detail right here.

Picture quality

If you want the best possible image then the latest technology comes with a larger price tag. However, there are an array of options when it comes to smart TVs and you can learn more about the difference between NanoCell, QNED and OLED here.

Watching vs gaming

If you will mainly use your smart TV to watch shows and films then resolution and technology that improves the quality of the picture should be a priority. But if you spend hours playing your favourite games, then having a TV with a high refresh rate – such as this LG NanoCell TV – is critical.





What are the best smart TV features?

The ability to connect to the internet really does make a huge difference, with smart TVs now boasting a variety of features that improve the viewing experience and make your life just that little bit easier. Here are just a few benefits of smart TVs.

Easy access to a wealth of content:

No need for bulky boxes or streaming sticks. Smart TVs give you instant access to video on demand sites such as Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and Amazon Video. You can also get access to music streaming services and cloud gaming.

Easily connect with other devices

You no longer have to worry about cables as smart devices can connect to one another wirelessly. That means you can view photos, stream music, watch videos and even play games straight from your phone, laptop, PC or tablet straight to your TV.

Searching made simple

Looking for a new series or film to watch? With an LG smart TV, you can tap the voice button on your remote and ask for recommendations. With the help of artificial intelligence – in the form of LG ThinQ AI – the TV will know the type of content you watch and can give you a personalised list to choose from.

Control your smart home

By accessing the Home Dashboard on your smart LG TV, you can control all of your smart devices from the comfort of your sofa. This means you could turn on a light or preheat your oven without leaving the room.

Real-time sporting updates

Set up a Sports Alert on a LG smart TV and you can get a live update on your favourite teams and sports even when watching other content. This way you’ll know every time a goal is scored even if you’re not watching the game.

Better picture quality

A number of selected LG smart TVs now come with the α9 Gen4 Intelligent Processor – including the LG OLED evo. This clever piece of technology helps to remove noise and optimise contrast and saturation – thus delivering a crisp, high-quality picture.

If you are looking for a TV that can be easily connected to other devices wirelessly, delivers exceptional picture quality and gives you access to a huge library of content at the touch of a button, then a smart TV is the right choice.





Life's good!









1 Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for some apps.

2 Compatibility of LG Soundbars will vary by mode. A power cable has to be connected in order to activate the soundbar.