Which LG NanoCell TV is right for me? | LG EXPERIENCE





Why choose LG NanoCell? 5 benefits





1. Wide viewing angle for crowded sofas

You’ve invited friends over for a big night in. People viewing a regular TV from the side – for example the corner armchair – experience distorted colours.

Not so with LG NanoCell 4K TVs. Picture quality is retained – even at very wide viewing angles . With NanoCell technology colours are more accurate, natural and consistent across the whole screen – no matter where you sit.





2. Atmospheric movies with dimming technology

You’re watching an atmospheric movie. All dark cityscapes and stormy seas. But the action on screen is more grey than black.

This is because LED TVs use a backlight to create a picture. This can lead to light bleed.

LG NanoCell has far greater control over its backlight thanks to Full Array Dimming* and Local Dimming*.





*Type of dimming technology varies by model





3. The best of 4K and HDR content at your fingertips

New boxsets on Netflix and Amazon, as well as top-flight football on Sky and BT, are best watched in 4K. This is because 4K offers 4 times the detail of HD, and LG NanoCell TVs are among the very best ways to watch it.

HDR (or high dynamic range) works hand in hand with 4K to transform your at-home experience. HDR brings brighter whites, deeper blacks, and all the nuanced shades in between, to your TV. Experience over one billion colours and world-class levels of detail with our LG 4K TVs. What can I watch on my LG TV? Guide to Netflix and Amazon





4. Cinematic sound of Dolby Atmos®

You’re on the sofa ready for movie night. You’ve got the popcorn and hit the lights. But your TV’s sound just cannot match the cinematic experience.

LG NanoCell 4K TVs are compatible with Dolby Atmos® – the future of home cinema. Rather than coming through two left and right channels, sound flows all around you, so you feel like you’re in the thick of the action. Combine a LG NanoCell TV with an LG Soundbar to experience Dolby Atmos® at its best.





5. Fast-paced action runs smoothly

You’re watching motor racing or playing a fast-paced game on your 4K console. The action is moving so fast it seems your screen can’t keep up – leading to a slight blurring effect.Not so with LG NanoCell. Using Motion Pro technology, LG NanoCell TVs display fast-moving sport free of blur.

It’s all about the number of frames per second (fps) your TV can handle. Regular TV is broadcast at 30-60fps, but LG NanoCell TVs can handle up to 120fps, dependent on model. Even the fastest-paced action is rendered smoothly.

Where has this number come from? We don’t quote viewing angles, so please amend to “very wide” or something similar.







