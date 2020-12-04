Which LG OLED TV is right for me?

Our very best TVs at LG are OLED. Superior and revolutionary, OLED delivers the best picture quality from any angle.

They create picture quality that matches the intentions of Hollywood directors and even gets the thumbs up from NASA.





They’re among the very best ways to experience 4K HDR content – whether on Sky Sports or Netflix. And they’re designed for Dolby Atmos sound.





Hollywood approved picture quality

Bring the magic of the Hollywood home, recreating the full cinema experience on your sofa. Hollywood directors say LG OLED TVs showcase their masterpieces unlike traditional TVs.





Hollywood visual effects icon Rob Legato explains…





“Seeing my old movies like Titanic and Apollo 13 … I struggled to get the really rich, deep blacks I had in my head.”





But LG OLED’s ability to create deep black colours – we call it Perfect Black – has transformed the experience of watching movies at home.





“Now we see them it’s really a spectacular journey back into those films,” says Legato.









Superior sound with Dolby Atmos®

Whether you’re watching a blockbuster movie or the final day of the season, vision alone can only do so much.





For the complete experience you need the sound to match.





And that means Dolby Atmos®.





The new benchmark from Dolby creates sound that flows all around you. This is called object-based audio.





All our LG OLED TVs support Dolby Atmos®, allowing you the best possible audio experience.





Red Dot award-winning design

Red Dot is the world’s biggest design awards. And the LG 65-inch GX Gallery series OLED TV has won one of its biggest awards in 2020 – Red Dot: Best of the Best. Inspired by art, the Gallery Design TV sits flush against your wall.





LG has won the top honour at Red Dot six times. The minimalist Picture on Glass design, which looks like it’s floating in mid-air, is another past winner.





World class 4K and HDR content

Combine 4K resolution with OLED screen technology for the ultimate experience when watching Sky Sports, Netflix or Prime Video.





4K (also known as Ultra HD) is the next generation of HD, with 4 times more detail, and the amount of content available is growing all the time.

The best 4K content also benefits from high dynamic range (HDR) – taking the added detail of 4K resolution and creating brighter whites, deeper blacks and over one billion colours.





LG OLED TVs are compatible with HDR formats including HDR10 and Dolby Vision™ (the natural partner with Dolby Atmos®), and have the Netflix* and Prime Video* apps built in.

*subscription required





Fast-paced sports stay smooth

Fast-moving sports – whether football or motor racing – can blur on traditional TVs. But LG OLED TVs process frames over 1,000 times faster than LED TVs. Even the most frenetic action is crisper and smoother, with no grainy images or loss of quality





Wide angle for family viewing

When you’ve got friends or family round to watch a movie or the big match, it can be a real competition for the best seats. But LG OLED TV offers the widest viewing angle without any compromise, so you can enjoy an excellent picture quality wherever you’re sat. Don’t just take our word for it. Trusted site RTINGS gives LG OLED top marks for viewing angle.





World’s best-selling OLED brand

LG is officially the world’s best-selling OLED brand. Our TVs have won awards from trusted sites such as TechRadar and Reviewed.com (part of USA Today). UK consumer champion Which? recognises LG as the ‘most prolific OLED brand’ and What Hi-Fi? magazine calls us ‘masters of the art of OLED’.















