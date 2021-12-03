A great soundbar is more than an upgrade from your TV speakers. Crisp, all-encompassing audio can make a thrilling movie scene more dramatic, and every bit tenser. Hi-Fi engineering can make your favourite piece of music sound like the very first time you heard it.

To know which soundbar is right for your home, focus on how you will be using it. Our guide hand-picks the best LG soundbars based on ambiance, home cinema setup, all-around sound and budget. Also, check out the soundbars that are available in sustainable packaging!





Best soundbar for design and ambiance

Come home to a warm, cozy welcome while enjoying premium sound during your after-work downtime. With a smooth, compact aesthetic and a Dolby Atmos-equipped wireless subwoofer, the LG Éclair, the LG Éclair packs a ton of power into a small yet stylish package.

Experience the perfect fusion of impressive audio production and a sleek, modern design that transforms your space, regardless of its size. This portable and streamlined soundbar can be showcased as the centerpiece or seamlessly integrated with other devices, elevating the aesthetics of your setup.