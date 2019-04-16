Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Innovation for a better planet - LG's commitment to creating a more sustainable future | More at LG MAGAZINE Innovation for a better planet - LG's commitment to creating a more sustainable future | More at LG MAGAZINE

LG is working hard to make sure its products contribute
to a more sustainable world.

At LG, we are constantly working towards improving our products. Improving the environmental impact of our products and stringently monitoring the process of our production, which means you don’t have to choose between living smartly and sustainably. To achieve this, we have set out a number of commitments and goals so that together, we can create an improved future for our planet.

Promote an intelligent lifestyle

We aim to help you pursue a healthy and connected lifestyle, by launching cutting-edge products with smart improvements in mind. We will also develop initiatives which put the planet’s health at the forefront, such as renewable energy and electric vehicles.

A family enjoys the stunning forest in the sun - that's our hope for the future as we work towards a more sustainable world | More at LG MAGAZINE
A solar panel set up, with blue sky in the background. LG are working towards a more solar, and sustainable, future | More at LG MAGAZINE

Achieve zero carbon and a circular economy

We aim to improve our products in order to achieve our ambitious goal, we will decrease and neutralise our carbon emissions within our manufacturing process as well as increasing renewable energy usage.

We also plan on promoting a circular economy to enhance the productivity of our natural resources, by recycling wastes within the production process and collecting e-waste for proper recycling after use.

Create a better society

It all starts from within, and at LG we plan to practice what we preach by maintaining .., . Focussing on our entire supply chain to creating a fair and safe work place for all employees, and finally contributing to wider society – we want to play a leading role in providing support for communities the world over.

A group of colleagues look over some documents together, surrounded be greenery and clean air. That's our hope for the future as we work towards a more sustainable world | More at LG MAGAZINE

 

Our green product strategy

Pocket-lint review of LG G7 ThinQ, discussing the value for money, with four star rating and a white background

Reduce resource consumption: 

Reduce product volume and weight, and used recycled materials

Pocket-lint review of LG G7 ThinQ, discussing the value for money, with four star rating and a white background

Increase recyclability: 

Increase the use of recyclable materials and improve design for easy disassembly

Pocket-lint review of LG G7 ThinQ, discussing the value for money, with four star rating and a white background

Replace hazardous substances: 

Reduce use of hazardous chemical substances

Pocket-lint review of LG G7 ThinQ, discussing the value for money, with four star rating and a white background

Improve home environment: 

Minimise product noise and vibration, and negative environmental impacts in living environment

Pocket-lint review of LG G7 ThinQ, discussing the value for money, with four star rating and a white background

Enhance energy efficiency: 

Reduce power consumption and standby power

Pocket-lint review of LG G7 ThinQ, discussing the value for money, with four star rating and a white background

Reduce CO2 emissions: 

Reduce emissions through product life-cycle


Our key goals – for a better today and tomorrow

CO2-neutral in our operations by 2030


Establish volunteer programs in all LG-operated countries by 2030


95% recycling rate of waste from production sites by 2030




The all new LG New Bottom Freezer with Ultimate Freshness | More at LG MAGAZINE

LG New Bottom Freezer with Ultimate Freshness

The all-new Bottom Freezer keeps your food fresh for longer with even and faster cooling – everywhere, every time.

It also boasts an energy saving up to 32% - thanks to the Inverter Linear Compressor – compared to conventional compressor refrigerators.

 

Find out more

LG TurboWash 360 Washing Machine

Saving water and time - the TurboWash 360 Washing Machine can do it all. Compared to a usual Cotton Cycle the TurboWash 360° cycle will use less water, along with taking less time, making it one of our most efficient washing machines on the market.

The TurboWash™ 360 is also fitted with the new generation Direct Drive Motor, which uses AI technology to optimise washing cycles based on fabric type and volume. With this LG smart green technology, the intuitive motors can detect whether a garment needs to be washed on a delicate cycle, or requires a more powerful clean. This not only increases performance but also extends the life of your garments too for greener living.

Find out more
The all-new LG TurboWash 360 Washing Machine | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG's solar panel - made with innovative design elements and the ability to capture all the energy you need in your home

LG NeON R 

Powerful and efficient solar panel for renewable and sustainable energy. With 30 years of research, the LG NeON R provides unparalleled quality and performance that reduces your carbon footprint and electricity bill without taking away from your home’s appearance. Have peace of mind with an industry-leading 25-year product and performance warranty.

 

Find out more


