CES 2020: Best OLEDs take centre stage | LG EXPERIENCE

Such is the speed in which technology develops, that it seems like every year we are blown away by a new product at CES. And when it comes to the world of televisions this is amplified even more, with the world’s biggest tech event used as a way for companies to show off their groundbreaking new TVs.

LG has always used the Las Vegas show as a way to demonstrate its technological advances and CES 2020 is no different. Once again it provides visitors with the chance to see how OLED technology is changing how televisions are produced, making them lighter and thinner than ever thought possible, while at the same time delivering unbeatable picture quality.

Providing a glimpse into the future of televisions, from wallpaper thin screens and 8K resolutions to rollable displays, CES 2020 shows just why the range of LG OLED TVs are so special.





Welcome to the world of rollable TVs

Only possible thanks to the revolution of OLED - with the absence of a backlight making the display light, thin and durable - the idea of a rollable TV was first showcased by LG at CES 2018. Now two years later, the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R will be available to buy in South Korea and is set to completely change how televisions are produced.

Not only is the LG rollable TV a significant advance in technology, but the design is minimalist and no longer has to dominate the living room. More like a work of art, the screen can appear at a touch of a button, while the aspect ratio can change for specific cinematic experiences, with options for Full View, Line View and Zero View.

With Full View you can experience the entire extent of contrast, depth and realism thanks to perfect blacks and crisp colours being combined with Dolby Vision and a α9 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor.

When not watching your favourite films and TV shows, you can choose to hide the screen completely with Zero View or make the most of Line View which features six different modes. This allows you to check the time, view your favourite photos on the reduced display or listen to music, with the front-firing speaker with Dolby Atmos delivering high-quality sound like no other.