LG’s Ultimate Guide to Watching 4K Football
21.08.2018
Love football? Experience every stunning free kick, tough tackle and ecstatic celebration in lifelike detail with Sky Sports and BT Sport on LG TVs.
The importance of TV football was reinforced in 2020, with Project Restart seeing games broadcast from empty stadiums in a plan to finish the disrupted 2019/20 football season. Many of these matches were broadcast in stunning 4K Ultra HD (UHD).
Get the best out of your LG 4K TV with our guide to watching football in 4K UHD.
What is 4K TV?
With four times as much detail as Full HD, 4K TVs cram 8.3 million pixels into the picture. More pixels, of course, means more detail.
But to get the true benefit from your new TV, you need content shot or mastered in 4K. Sky Sports and BT Sport have joined the likes of Amazon Prime and Netflix to provide programming in glorious 4K UHD, making them the easy choice when it comes to watching 4K football.
For the complete match day experience, the LG SK10Y soundbar featuring Dolby Atmos® delivers all the noise and passion of every game broadcast in 4K. Feel like you’re there without leaving your living room.
How to watch football in 4K
To bring the atmosphere and excitement of world-class 4K football into your living room you need two things: a 4K UHD TV and a subscription to at least one of the 4K UHD sports channels available in the UK.
Sky Sports UHD
Sky Sports pioneered HD football. Now they bring their expertise to 4K UHD with Sky Q.
Through its Sky Q service, a dedicated Sky channel will screen 124 live Premier League football matches in 4K UHD during the 2018/19 season – uplift your viewing experience and enjoy every kick of the ball in stunning UHD.
What do I need?
Sky Q 2TB box with the Sky Q Multiscreen subscription
Sky Sports subscription
4K Ultra HD TV
BT Sport
BT Sport was the first broadcaster in the UK to show football in 4K, creating the channel BT Sport 4K UHD. With 42 live top-flight matches available in UHD, you’re guaranteed intense action with 4 times the detail of HD when watching BT Sport on an LG TV.
What do I need?
Superfast Fibre broadband
BT Sport Max 4K TV package
4K Ultra HD TV
Get the best from football in 4K
At LG we are continually committed to making our best TVs better. Choose an LG TV for all of your 4K football viewing needs and benefit from the latest technologies. There’s no better way to watch the World Cup in 4K than on an LG TV. For the very best footballing experience explore our Super UHD and OLED 4K TVs.