What is 4K TV?

With four times as much detail as Full HD, 4K TVs cram 8.3 million pixels into the picture. More pixels, of course, means more detail.

But to get the true benefit from your new TV, you need content shot or mastered in 4K. Sky Sports and BT Sport have joined the likes of Amazon Prime and Netflix to provide programming in glorious 4K UHD, making them the easy choice when it comes to watching 4K football.

For the complete match day experience, the LG SK10Y soundbar featuring Dolby Atmos® delivers all the noise and passion of every game broadcast in 4K. Feel like you’re there without leaving your living room.

Get the best out of your LG 4K TV with our guide to watching football in 4K UHD.





How to watch football in 4K

To bring the atmosphere and excitement of world-class 4K football into your living room you need two things: a 4K UHD TV and a subscription to at least one of the 4K UHD sports channels available in the UK.



