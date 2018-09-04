Super UHD comparison highlights the difference

It’s one thing to talk about the perfect black and wide range of colours that LG TVs can offer, but the proof is in the vision.

At IFA 2018, the best Super UHD TVs were on show with live comparisons, so there can be no doubts over the difference in quality.





The next generation is now with MicroLEDs

Looking beyond OLED and to the next generation of even thinner, more flexible TVs, microLED is being lauded as the next step in immersive display technology. And you could see the new technology for yourself with LG’s large-scale home cinema at IFA 2018.

The cinema provides a complete viewing experience, with strong blacks, bright colours and perfect contrasts. Such technology is one to watch in the coming months as LG lays out plans to add it to their home entertainment lineup.