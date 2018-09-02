LG @ IFA 2018 : Your guide to the new LG SIGNATURE high end home appliances | LG EXPERIENCE

A wine cellar that speaks to you

As the perfect addition to your LG SIGNATURE refrigerator, the wine cellar will keep your wines at three different temperatures to suit their style. The red, white and Champagne will all be at the right temperature for you to fully enjoy.

The features that come with the InstaView are all there, from knock-on-door (where you knock twice to see what’s inside) to automatic elevation of shelves and illuminate drawer lighting.

The two sections below the wine section can be used as a freezer or fridge depending on if you want to keep something like ice or cheese inside. And Wi-Fi and voice recognition mean you can ask how much wine there is from wherever your LG speaker sits, so you always have enough stock on hand.