Inspirational home ideas from Milan | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Inspirational home ideas that redefine the space | Milan Design Week
By Adrian Back 12.04.2019
LG’s Milan Design Week showing proved that appliances and products can enhance the design of a home thanks to their blend of style and innovation
When it comes to interior design, the idea that less is more may sound like a cliché, but the minimalism design movement has proven to be particularly popular since it came to prominence in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
This stripped back approach to design remains prevalent today, with many choosing to punctuate spaces with bold pieces rather than clutter the environment. This was once again on display at Milan Design Week, where LG showcased how the latest technology could perfectly blend with the principle of minimalism.
Often big and bulky, televisions are known to dominate a living room, but what if it could disappear when not being used? What if a refrigerator was so bold and eye-catching that it deserved to be the focus of the kitchen? At Milan Design Week, LG proved that appliances could define a space thanks to some innovative home design ideas.
Foster + Partners help bring together technology and design
One of the leading lights in the design world, Foster + Partners have long championed the idea that interiors should be both functional and elegant, while also evoking a sense of place. The British company are also firm believers in the idea that innovative solutions can make a space feel harmonious.
This philosophy was on display at Milan Design Week as Foster + Partners came together with LG to help them redefine the living space. This was demonstrated with the unveiling of the new LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R, the world’s first rollable TV.
Of the trends which influenced the showing, Mike Holland, Head of Industrial Design at Foster + Partners said: “The design is a creative response to the challenge of creating invisible technology that is unobtrusive with a quiet sculptural presence.
“It dematerialises the screen, which can be automatically rolled in and out of a discreet minimalist rectangular enclosure when needed, offering a sense of liberation to design interior spaces.”
Living spaces redefined
With technology becoming more and more prevalent in the home, there is a growing need for products to not only be innovative but also beautifully designed. This is certainly the case with the LG SIGNATURE line up.
The Air Purifier features an Ultra Violet Light that indicates the air quality in your home, making it aesthetically pleasing as well as functional. Its clean and compact design also take center stage.
Equally, the Washing Machine brings the best of best worlds. Efficient, elegant and durable, you’ll want to give this pride of place rather than hide it away in a cupboard.
When it comes to kitchen planning, the Refrigerator is certain to make a statement. The full stainless steel body and sleek mirrored glass panel make for an impeccable exterior design, enhancing its minimalist style.
Moving into the living room, gone are the days of huge bulky televisions, instead replaced by wallpaper thin models that resemble a piece of art. The LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV houses LG’s most advanced TV processor and features OLED pixels which creates an astonishing colour range on a perfect black background.
All of these LG SIGNATURE products demonstrate that electronics can contribute to the overall design of a space and can become a natural talking point. So when you’re piecing together your living space, don’t just look at the appliances at the end of the process. Make them a part of your design vision so you truly feel at peace no matter where you look.
Rollable TV – the ultimate revolution in televisions
Set to redefine the idea of the television and the living space it occupies, the brand new LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R features a rollable screen that allows freedom from walls and offers a sense of liberation.
Featuring a sculptural minimalist rectangular volume crafted from aluminium, which contains the rolling mechanism and integrated speaker, the ultra-thin screen rises from the top of this box, supported by a sprung steel backing and slender arms. The minimal detail and simplicity of the design allows it to become part of a variety of interior spaces.
“The design is a creative response to the challenge of creating invisible technology that is unobtrusive with a quiet sculptural presence,” said Mike Holland, Head of Industrial Design at Foster + Partners.
Kitchens going back to the basics
One of the most important rooms in any home is the kitchen, therefore when it comes to kitchen design it is crucial that the space is modern and functional.
At Milan Design Week, LG provided some home design ideas with its Signature Kitchen Suite. Playing on the ever popular trend of being both minimalist and highly practical, it followed the basic elements of cooking; heat, water, soil and scent. This is all in line with the concept of remaining ‘true to food’ – covering the sight, scent and taste aspects of cooking and reflecting them in the kitchen makeup.
Making the very most of the space and showing that a kitchen can lend itself to cooking and entertaining, there was the perfect balance of design and technology. The no-handle oven could be controlled with motion sensors and included a true steam function for those looking to replicate Michelin-star chefs with a sous-vide style of cooking.
A truly intelligent kitchen, a host of smart apps help control every detail from organising a dishwashing schedule and sourcing recipes to pre-heating the oven and controlling the temperature of the refrigerator.
We’ll let the photos from the event speak for themselves; it’s really a kitchen that would inspire any food lover to delve into the roots of their cooking and consider the entire food process in their kitchen design.
Design trends spilling over to signage
Much in the same way that the LG SIGNATURE series proved that appliances could add to the design of a home, the OLED Signage collection on display at Milan Design Week showed that innovation and beauty could be combined.
A far cry from the traditional way of promoting a message, these products were designed to demand attention while still concealing their presence by blending seamlessly into their surroundings.
Extremely slim and lightweight, the EJ5E Series is guaranteed to demand attention thanks to LG’s OLED technology that produces vivid and crisp images from every angle.
Life's Good!