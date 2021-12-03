The holidays are right around the corner, and in true festive spirit, we’ve put together a holiday gift guide of some of our newest and most exciting products that are bound to please even the biggest scrooge. From gadgets that will help make life easier to products that are as practical as they are stylish, these cool gifts will make any tech-savvy person on your list geek out.





Give some holiday cheer to your special someone

Christmas gifts for couples don’t have to be limited to chocolates and teddy bears. If you’re in the market for an upgrade, now is the time to save and put a smile on the face of your special someone.

First up, every aspiring chef (or cook of the house) should have a setup that brings each dish to life, without sacrificing precious work space. The new LG NatureFRESH™ fridge freezer is low profile and perfect for keeping ingredients organised and ready to go—regardless of your kitchen’s layout.