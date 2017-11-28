LG SIGNATURE comes to KaDeWe

LG SIGNATURE is about the essence of life, about decluttering all the unnecessary elements and filtering it down to the absolute essentials. LG applied this to their design approach, keeping it minimal, yet still premium, meaningful and desirable when creating this display in one of Germany’s most iconic department stores, Kaufhaus des Westens—aka KaDeWe.

With over 60,000 square meters of selling space, KaDeWe is the second largest department store in Europe and showcases only the world’s most luxurious brands. Built in 1907 by famed architect Emil Schaudt, KaDeWe became immediately a symbol of bourgeoisie Berlin and a mandatory stop for bohemians looking for the finest goods from around the world, and a perfect fit as an LG partner store to present the LG SIGNATURE range.