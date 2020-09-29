Life’s Good from home with LG’s ThinQ-enabled smart home appliances | LG EXPERIENCE

Clothing care even on the go

Clothing care isn’t just about how we look, it’s also to make sure our wardrobe is sustainable and lasts for as long as possible. So while dirty clothes and stains are all too common, using the right wash program based on fabric and colour is our best chance at not only clean clothing, but also extending the longevity of our fashion pieces.

LG’s TrueSteam™ FH4G1BCS2 can help, offering the flexibility of choosing from a large selection of wash programs to find the one that best fits; including steam programs that ensure even the most delicate garments are thoroughly cleaned and invigorated. Better yet, if your child has managed to spill ketchup down their shirt during dinner, you can stop a wash program mid-way to add additional items so stains won’t have time to set.

What’s even better is the ThinQ connectivity. That means if you’re out on a Sunday family adventure and realise you forgot to turn on the machine to wash the kids’ uniforms, not to worry. All you need to do is open up your ThinQ app, where you will have an additional 20 wash programs, set it and forget it.

Soon to be added to this tech-savvy product range will be the LG WashTower, on show at this year’s IFA exhibition, which is the latest washer-dryer combo where the wash cycle information is transferred to the dryer for even more optimal clothing care.

*LG WashTower model is currently not in stock.