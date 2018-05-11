We don’t just love going to the cinema because it’s an outing. If you’re a true film fanatic, you love the magic of the movies themselves: Slipping into a plush seat, reclining back in a darkened theatre, and getting drawn into an entirely new universe of sights and sounds that master filmmakers have painstakingly created.

But what if we told you that the picture quality and sound you get at the theatre was available in your home? What if we told you that we’re equipping selected Dolby Vision LG TVs with Dolby Atmos soundbars? You’d get pretty excited. As you should, because we certainly are.

So, now’s the time to invest in those blackout curtains, upgrade your sofa, and stock up on popcorn—you’re going to love movie nights at home with LG TV (and so will your dates, mates, and family... so yeah, maybe stock up extra on the popcorn).





See and experience every detail

Are you ready to get technical? Here’s how it works: Dolby Vision is a super brand new High Dynamic Range (HDR) format that encodes an incredible range of subtle colours (12-bit colour depth to be precise), plus brighter brights and darker darks. You get to see nuance in shadows.

Then, we pair that with the Dolby Atmos system, which, just a few short years ago, was only used in top-end theatres. Dolby Atmos is a surround sound system that gives you 360° of true surround sound.

Let’s compare and contrast: Regular surround sound operates with maybe five to seven channels of sound in front, behind, and beside you. On the other hand, the Dolby Atmos gives you full 3D sound, including overhead, and has more precise control over individual sounds, which can be made louder or quieter, more diffused or focused, giving you the ultimate 360 home theatre experience. In other words, a helicopter taking off or a fight scene, or a busy restaurant will all sound like it’s taking place all around you, as though your movie is coming alive.

Essentially, it creates a bubble within your living room where the action is everywhere, even if you’re on the edge of the couch or in the corner of the room. If you’re looking for a smart TV with the best sound, your search is finally over with the Dolby Atmos soundbar.