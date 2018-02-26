MWC 2018: Introducing the All New V30: V30S ThinQ | LG EXPERIENCE

But what about the camera, you ask? What's a phone without a good quality camera? Absolutely right! We've made sure that the V30S ThinQ smartphone does not lack in that department in any way. You will never have to worry about getting dark looking pictures in low light conditions with the more powerful Bright Mode. A family photo in a restaurant with poor lighting? Done. What about taking a picture with your friends at a concert? Yep, we've got you covered. Whatever the lighting conditions, the V30S ThinQ smartphone camera can handle it!

LG's great AI ThinQ technology saves a great deal of time with its visual search. Imagine you want to shop for something online, all you need to do is take a photo of the item - maybe you want to replace a pair of your old favourite shoes. Click a quick photo of those shoes with the Qlens feature on your phone and tap "visual search". And in seconds, you will be able to shop for shoes online without having to type it in your browser's search bar. What's more, you can also use the ThinQ's voice command function to get more done in less time.

And let's not forget the enhanced sound qualities - you will only get music with true Hi Fi experience.

These are just a couple of the many special features that the V30S ThinQ smartphone has to offer. The possibilities are endless with LG's new smartphone.

The LG V30S ThinQ smartphone will be unveiled very soon, stay tuned for more information.





