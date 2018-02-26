Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
MWC 2018: Introducing the All New V30: V30S ThinQ | LG EXPERIENCE
Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

MWC 2018: Introducing the All New V30: V30S ThinQ

By Divya Sehgal 26.02.2018

The image of LG booth at MWC 2018 barcelona, presenting its latest artificial intelligence smartphone v30s thinq.

Presenting the brand new V30S ThinQ - Similar to the V30, but better in every way. With new mobile AI technology for increased performance and a bold new voice and camera function, the LG V30S ThinQ is everything you need.

Would you like a smartphone that manages your life in an instant? A smartphone that can be smarter than you at handling all the small, mundane parts of your everyday life. Welcome to the new revolution in Artificial Intelligence. LG is all set to unveil its new V30S ThinQ smartphone – the V30 but even better. While the V30 will be updated to have near identical features as the V30S ThinQ, this second iteration is one that you will definitely want to find out more about. The LG V30S ThinQ puts the mobile at the centre of your universe and makes everyday life easier with meaningful Artificial Intelligence.

An image of LG booth at MWC 2018, crowd are experiencing a brand new lg v30s thinq.
An image of LG booth at MWC 2018, crowd are experiencing a brand new lg v30s thinq.

So what are the other advantages of the upgraded V30S ThinQ over the V30? The new phone has RAM of 6GB and 128GB storage, allowing for increased performance. And while your favourite colour for the V30 might have been Raspberry Rose, you won't be disappointed by the new hue upgrades of the V30S ThinQ phone - choose from the new Platinum Grey and new Moroccan Blue. The phone also features everyone's favourite OLED display, making it easier to entertain yourself with games and movies featuring perfect contrast levels, deep blacks and perfect saturated colours.

A front shot of new lg v30s thinq announced at mwc 2018, showing in three new colors - platinum grey and moroccan blue.
A dynamic angle of new lg v30s thinq image in moroccan blue.
A dynamic angle of new lg v30s thinq image in platinum gray.
A front shot of new lg v30s thinq announced at mwc 2018, showing in three new colors - platinum grey and moroccan blue.
A dynamic angle of new lg v30s thinq image in moroccan blue.
A dynamic angle of new lg v30s thinq image in platinum gray.

But what about the camera, you ask? What's a phone without a good quality camera? Absolutely right! We've made sure that the V30S ThinQ smartphone does not lack in that department in any way. You will never have to worry about getting dark looking pictures in low light conditions with the more powerful Bright Mode. A family photo in a restaurant with poor lighting? Done. What about taking a picture with your friends at a concert? Yep, we've got you covered. Whatever the lighting conditions, the V30S ThinQ smartphone camera can handle it!

LG's great AI ThinQ technology saves a great deal of time with its visual search. Imagine you want to shop for something online, all you need to do is take a photo of the item -  maybe you want to replace a pair of your old favourite shoes. Click a quick photo of those shoes with the Qlens feature on your phone and tap "visual search". And in seconds, you will be able to shop for shoes online without having to type it in your browser's search bar. What's more, you can also use the ThinQ's voice command function to get more done in less time.

And let's not forget the enhanced sound qualities - you will only get music with true Hi Fi experience.

What's more, you can also use the ThinQ's voice command function to get more done in less time. These are just a couple of the many special features that the V30S ThinQ smartphone has to offer. The possibilities are endless with LG's new smartphone.

The LG V30S ThinQ smartphone will be unveiled very soon, stay tuned for more information.


Life's Good!

More to read

lg has announced new v30 raspberry rose color at ces 2018

Up & Coming

Start 2018 with a Pop... of Colour!

Check out the LG V30’s gorgeous new colour, raspberry rose, and all its features from OLED display to B&O PLAY’s fine-tuned audio!

LG has announced its advanced artificial intelligence robots to enhance life quality at ces 2018

LG Lab

LG CES 2018 : ThinQ AI - Intelligent design. Intelligent solutions.

Wouldn't you love to spend less time bothering with chores and hassling over devices? LG's ThinQ has intelligent solutions to all your life's little puzzles.

LG is presenting its innovative new technology at CES 2018

Up & Coming

LG CES 2018: The future is now, and you're invited.

Looking for a glimpse into the future? AI robotics, communicating devices, and a TV control tower is just some of what the future has in store for you.

A view of the entrance to the Christmas market in Vienna, Austria.

Up & Coming

Winter Magic with the LG V30

Travel with three friends to four of Europe’s most famous Christmas markets—shot entirely on the LG V30!

A photography of lg v30 unveiling event in berlin IFA 2017

Up & Coming

LG V30: The unveiling of the smartphone revolution

The new LG V30 boasts our technological leadership in display, camera, and audio. The “out of this world” smartphone has arrived.

Previous

CES 2018: The world's most stunning spectacles come to life on the LG OLED Canyon.
 

Next

LG at Mobile World Congress 2018