OLED

Seen by many TV experts as the king of TV picture quality

What is OLED and how does it work?

Now you may be wondering, why choose an OLED TV? Is an OLED TV better than a LED TV? If you want the best picture quality, it has to be OLED. Hollywood filmmakers like Tim Miller have praised its ability to deliver ‘the best images’ in ‘the best possible conditions’.

OLED stands for organic light-emitting diode. It’s a relatively new type of screen technology that does not require a backlight. These self-emitting diodes illuminate every single pixel in the screen by generating their own light. This delivers superb picture quality using less energy.





Does OLED have any special features?

OLED offers many advantages for viewers:

Extremely thin screens : with no backlight, OLED TVs are just millimetres thin and lightweight.

: with no backlight, OLED TVs are just millimetres thin and lightweight. Deep blacks for movie nights : individual pixels can be switched off. This delivers night skies and deep space as dark as real life.

: individual pixels can be switched off. This delivers night skies and deep space as dark as real life. Energy efficient: without the need for backlighting, OLED TVs use a lot less power.





So, what will it be, LG OLED or LED?

With a better understanding of these two prominent types of screen, hopefully, you can decide between OLED vs LED for your new TV."





