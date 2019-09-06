IFA 2019: LG’s Rollable TV in action | LG EXPERIENCE

A TV for modern living spaces

With the Rollable TV, LG has developed a television built for modern living spaces, which in this day and age are areas that serve a number of purposes - from dining and entertaining to working and relaxing.

Since the arrival of the television in many homes in the 1940s, technology has continued to play an important role in making the living space a lively hub of the house. Fast forward to today and living rooms have evolved into open plan spaces in which smart technology dramatically enhances our quality of life.

Looking ahead, this trend shows no sign of stopping, with innovative technology poised to have an even bigger say over how we spend time in our living spaces. The Rollable TV was designed exactly with this in mind - as a television that you can experience in different ways or not at all.