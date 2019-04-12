Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
The ultimate smart home - an inside look | LG EXPERIENCE
LG Experience

The ultimate LG smart home - an inside look

By Wendy Clack 12.04.2019

The front view of the beautiful LG smart home, where products were placed in a Madrid mansion to celebrate InnoFest 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE

Your new living space solution is here. See how LG smart appliances can give you the freedom for a better life.

To celebrate Innofest in 2019 – our partners were invited to see the latest LG technology – a mansion in Madrid was transformed into a smart home, giving visitors the chance to taste a new way of living.

Every room in the mansion was seamlessly connected by smart appliances packed with ThinQ technology, making them easy to control through any LG smartphone or speaker.

lg-magazine-innofest-2019-lg-home_sub-img2.jpg
Even though a fully smart home seems futuristic, all of these appliances are available now or will be very soon. The future is here, and it offers the ultimate in ease and comfort. 


Here’s a look around:

Living room
The ultimate smart living room - with LG ThinQ appliances to make you feel at home | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG SIGNATURE TV 

The LG SIGNATURE TV turned heads at CES 2019 with its show-stopping rollable screen. Now your TV can double as a piece of art. With its sharp 4K resolution, premium soundbar, and voice activation, your room will become a luxury home cinema.

See more >


LG Air Conditioner

Finally there’s an air conditioner that knows just how you like it. The portable LG Air Conditioner learns your routines and sets the perfect temperature every time.


LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier

Most people would be shocked to see the air quality in their home. The LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier makes it easy to keep your home healthier by changing color depending on the air pollution level. Plus, you can control it right from your smartphone. 

See more > 


Kitchen
LG presents their latest kitchen appliances in the ultimate smart home, with NeoChef, Refrigerator and Dishwasher | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG SIGNATURE InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator

The LG SIGNATURE InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator is as functional as it is beautiful. The unique ‘tap twice’ feature lets you see what’s in your fridge without ever opening the door, and you can control the temperature through your phone wherever you are.

See more >


LG ProBake Convection® Range and Oven

LG ProBake Convection® Range and Oven makes food prep a breeze. You can even pre-heat the oven on your way home so it’s ready when you arrive. 


LG Top Control Smart wi-fi Enabled Dishwasher

With the LG Top Control Dishwasher, you can use your smartphone to start a cycle anywhere. And checking the status is easy with voice command technology.


Bar
The LG HomeBrew smart beer maker - the perfect addition to a beer lover's kitchen | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG HomeBrew

Imagine how impressed your friends will be when you serve them beer that you made. The LG HomeBrew makes easy to brew premium beer – whether you prefer an English Stout or a Czech Pilsner. And you can monitor progress on your phone.


XBoom Go 

The XBOOM Go speaker is a portable party. With Meridian speakers to create top quality sounds, and built-in mood lighting, it’s the perfect way to set the scene. It’s even voice controlled.


Laundry room
LG's washing machine lineup, on display at InnoFest in Madrid | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG SIGNATURE 12KG TWINWash™ Washing Machine

LG developed the first washing machine that could do two different loads at the same time. Now that’s efficiency! It remembers your favorite settings, tells you how much electricity and water it uses, and reminds you to refill the detergent.

See more > 


LG Styler

The LG Styler lets you take cleaning clothes to the next level. It steams and sanitizes, getting rid of wrinkles and odors. 


Home theatre

When 4K just isn’t enough, you need LG’s 8K OLED TV. Unveiled earlier this year, critics described the picture quality as ‘jaw-dropping’. Guests at Innofest 2019 were able to get a taste of how impressive these TVs will be when released this summer. 

See more > 

LG Objet

The truly discerning home owner will crave LG’s Objet range. It includes a TV, refrigerator, air purifier, and audio system. While other appliances are made to stand out, these custom-made appliances are made from wood and metal to blend in. They prove that smart products don’t have to look techy; they can fit effortlessly into any décor.

LG’s mansion transformation proves that the home of the future really is here. Check out our ThinQ smart home appliance products to create your own connected home.

Check out all the hidden details of the LG home for yourself with a 360 degree tour here:

Life's Good!

