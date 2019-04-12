The ultimate smart home - an inside look | LG EXPERIENCE

LG SIGNATURE TV

The LG SIGNATURE TV turned heads at CES 2019 with its show-stopping rollable screen. Now your TV can double as a piece of art. With its sharp 4K resolution, premium soundbar, and voice activation, your room will become a luxury home cinema.

LG Air Conditioner

Finally there’s an air conditioner that knows just how you like it. The portable LG Air Conditioner learns your routines and sets the perfect temperature every time.





LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier

Most people would be shocked to see the air quality in their home. The LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier makes it easy to keep your home healthier by changing color depending on the air pollution level. Plus, you can control it right from your smartphone.

Kitchen