Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

LG Unveiled the Better Life You Deserve at CES (Consumer Electronic Show) 2022

By Nicole Frost 26.01.2022

A red moving banner image reads: The Better Life You Deserve

Life may be moving faster than ever, but at CES (Consumer Electronics Show), it was all about taking some time to relish in the best, most opulent technology trends the electronics space has to offer. The virtual world has merged with practical reality like never before, and LG is at the cutting edge with a one-way ticket to the better life you deserve.

During this year’s international consumer electronics show LG focused on style, quality and elegance as a nod to LG SIGNATURE’s recent collaboration with John Legend. Lots of exclusive surprises were packed into the event, which included many virtual exhibits which were held throughout. CES 2022 showcased the seemingly endless products for every kind of tech lover, from those who want to get a head start with the industry’s most-advanced smart technologies, to those looking to enhance their homes with luxury appliances and electronics, LG and CES had something to cater to everyone’s needs.


LG Presents: “The Better Life You Deserve” Product Showcase

LG debuted the world premiere of “The Better Life You Deserve” product showcase during this year’s international consumer electronics show, where we caught a glimpse of the many ways you can transform any room with a well-placed display. Some showcase standouts included the 2022 LG OLED evo Gallery Edition and the latest UltraGear gaming setup, which features include a new monitor.

LG’s core belief is innovation for a better life and “The Better Life You Deserve” product showcase is the epitome of this, using LG products to show that your home is your sanctuary, and you deserve to feel like you’re exactly where you belong as soon as you walk through the door.

The LG event installation on the showroom floor at CES 2022
The LG event installation on the showroom floor at CES 2022

Lose Yourself in a Virtual Immersive Experience

LG showcased many immersive experiences that gave consumers a first-hand look at the grandeur of some of their most innovative products at this year’s CES.

There were three virtual home appliance showrooms whereby guests could create their dream room by selecting and customising various LG products before getting a 360 view to see how each piece would fit into their home.

A wall-mounted LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV.
An LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor and Gaming Speaker complete a gaming setup.
A wall-mounted LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV.
An LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor and Gaming Speaker complete a gaming setup.

The Home Entertainment Virtual Exhibition allowed for guests to take a closer look at LG’s leading display technology. For an even more interactive experience, the LG OLED on Metaverse virtual exhibition featured three unique games that displayed OLED’s bright, self-illuminated pixel technology front and centre.

LG also unveiled a brand new VR immersive experience to recreate the expansive OLED wall installations from previous years. Guests who joined remotely could revisit the OLED New Wave, Falls, Canyon and Tunnel from their mobile phone.

LG CLOi GuideBots

If you want to truly be pampered, the CLOi ServeBot is the in-home assistant you didn’t know you needed. LG presented a few different CLOi GuideBots, including a shelf-type model equipped with a 3D camera sensor that allows it to navigate safely on its own.

Illustrations of the CES 2022 LG ThinQ, LG Home and LG Objet virtual showrooms.
LG PuriCare™, Objet InstaView™ Refrigerator, and WashTower™ at CES 2022.
Aerial view of the LG Home Entertainment Virtual Showroom at CES 2022.
Collage of three LG OLED virtual gaming experiences from CES 2022.
Illustrations of the CES 2022 LG ThinQ, LG Home and LG Objet virtual showrooms.
LG PuriCare™, Objet InstaView™ Refrigerator, and WashTower™ at CES 2022.
Aerial view of the LG Home Entertainment Virtual Showroom at CES 2022.
Collage of three LG OLED virtual gaming experiences from CES 2022.


LG OLED TVs Sweep the CES 2022 Innovation Awards

No CES event would be complete without an award segment, and LG made a statement by receiving recognition for 22 individual products. Here’s a closer look at a few of the winners:

A wall-mounted LG evo Gallery Edition OLED TV from CES 2022.
The LG PuriCare Air Purifier from CES 2022.
A wall-mounted LG evo Gallery Edition OLED TV from CES 2022.
The LG PuriCare Air Purifier from CES 2022.

Health and comfort went hand-in-hand this year, and the LG PuriCare™ Aero Tower was an award-winning breath of fresh air. Moving into the kitchen, InstaView™ made waves across multiple collections—including Objet and STUDIO. 

Home entertainment didn’t suffer any time out of the spotlight. Versatile screens like the LG One:Quick Flex proved that quality displays are a piece of furniture in their own right. All LG OLED TVs received an award for accessibility, but these specific models received their own accolades:

8K 88-inch LG OLED TV (Model OLED88Z2)
 4K 97-inch LG OLED evo Gallery Edition (97G2)
 4K 83-inch LG OLED TV (Model OLED 83G2)
4K 83-inch LG OLED TV (Model OLED 83C2)
 4K 48-inch LG OLED TV (Model OLED 48C2)
 4K 42-inch LG OLED TV (Model OLED 42C2)

Of course, computer products were also included in the action. The expansive LG DualUp Monitor and powerful UltraGear™ Gaming PC were a force to be reckoned with for gamers across all skill levels. Tying up the winner’s circle was the LG TONE Free—surely by no small effort with noise cancellation and sound quality you can take anywhere. 

Tying up the winner’s circle at the CES 2022 Innovation Awards was the LG TONE Free—surely by no small effort with noise cancellation and sound quality, you can take it anywhere.


LG: innovation for a better life

As we kick off the new year with the best tech trends and products in the consumer electronics industry, LG proved at CES 2022 that it’s time to take our daily life up a notch. Whether you’re in the market for time-saving home appliances or a breathtaking LG TV display, CES 2022 shined a spotlight on some of LG’s newest top-of-the-line products that will take you into a new year—providing innovative products for the better life you deserve.


Life's Good!

More to read

The slogan for LG's online exhibition at CES 2021 with the Las Vegas skyline in the background

Inspiration

LG at CES 2021: Innovative products making everyday life easier

Discover why LG's online exhibition at CES 2021 is set to cause a stir thanks to a range of innovative products and exclusive services.

The OLED TV Wave Attractor on display at CES 2020.

Up & Coming

CES 2020: Best OLEDs take centre stage

Discover why LG’s range of OLED televisions are causing a stir at CES 2020 and how the technology is providing a fully immersive experience.

LG's ThinQ zone was once again a hit at CES 2020, with a number of new products on show including the electric car | More at LG MAGAZINE

LG Lab

CES 2020: Smart home systems go further with LG’s ThinQ

LG is showing off their ThinQ prowess at CES 2020, and the products are more intelligent than ever. Find out how they make your life better.

Previous

Make this year’s holiday season merry and bright with these LG gifts
 

Next

Smarten up your home with connected devices