It’s show time!

Forget everything you (think you) know about TV—the all-new LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 is changing the game as we know it. Unlike previous models, OLED does not require any backlighting whatsoever as it is self-emitting. OLED boats one-of-a-kind contrast which translates into deep colour richness and colour accuracy, while enhancing clarity in dark scenes. In other words, OLED technology provides you with perfect colour on perfect black and a wide colour gamut — from any perspective. No more craning needed to get that perfect line of sight, and no more need to drastically darken your Iiving room to get that perfect light. OLED technology means perfect results in any light."

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV

The OLED W7 doesn’t just provide its users with perfect picture but also stands out for its exceptionally thin design. Without the need for a backlight, the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 sets the standard in space utilization and can proudly claim such a title. Called the “The Wallpaper TV,” the screen is no wider than a £2 coin. It’s an impressive sight to see in action—and one that will surprise any guests you have in your living room. And yet, what impresses most about the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 is not its range of design features, but what it can do regarding content.