LG G7 ThinQ Announcement | LG EXPERIENCE

Sound that pulls you into the moment

LG phones have often been pioneers in sound quality and the G7ThinQ is no exception. Like the V30, the 32bit Hi-Fi QUAD DAC experience lives on, with DTS:X 3D Surround joining the mix to bring a 7.1 channel surround sound experience right onto your phone. This creates a deep, realistic audio experience even with both earphones and a speaker. Meanwhile, the newly introduced BoomBox feature packs in 17x the enlarged resonance chamber and boasts a 39% larger speaker with boosted bass than the V30. How’s that for another level of sound?





Basic is no longer considered basic

The bare minimum for any flagship smartphone is to get the basics right, and LG have aimed to go one step further, making their basics something to brag about.

The 6.1-inch Super Bright Display means you can see clearly in even the sunniest environments. The brightness level goes up to 1000 nits, using 30% less power than the G6 – making it one of the most vibrant displays on the smartphone market.

And speaking of bright, the camera now has a super bright feature as well, helping you take pictures where you can better see the object in even the darkest surroundings.

All this is supported with a dual 16MP lens with portrait mode, live photos, and HDR10 video recording, while the Super Wide Angle camera allows you to take pictures with less distortion (even in selfie mode). When you add the Google Assistant features, you get an all-round photography experience that will leave even the most point-and-shoot photographer feeling like a pro.





Design that pushes the boundaries

To notch or not to notch? It’s the question on all Android enthusiasts’ lips. And with the G7ThinQ you can have both. Simply decide what suits your taste better; a New Second Screen which makes additional use of the QHD+ FullVision display, or you can obscure it entirely and give your screen a classic look.

If you do choose to take advantage of the FullVision display you won’t be disappointed, with a larger than ever before 19.5:9 ratio. The bottom bezel is almost 50% slimmer than the G6, and the G7 screen is rounded out with curved tempered glass to complete a modern, sleek look. The 3120 x 1440 screen resolution also makes what’s inside the phone as easy on the eye as the outside.

With a robust and durable build that has become standard in LG flagship phones, and a range of colours including New Platinum Grey, New Moroccan Blue and Aurora Black, the G7ThinQ has the looks and the functionality to make up the whole package.





All the extras included

The rumours are true – the latest and greatest Qualcomm (Snapdragon 845) chipset has been paired with the G7ThinQ and it comes with options of 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage*, bulking up from its predecessor. All this power might make you think you are going to drain the battery, but both Snapdragon 845 and Android Oreo are more power efficient than earlier models, killing background tasks to keep your battery as high as possible.

Continuous upgrades will also be available through the Software Upgrade Centre, ensuring you have the latest technology long beyond purchase.





Verdict

The new G7ThinQ shows just how high LG can raise the bar. A better camera than ever before, market leading AI technology and strong fundamentals make this phone one that adds serious value to your life. And when you take away all the bells and whistles from an overcrowded smartphone market, that’s all you really need.

Check out some of the best features of the LG G7ThinQ by clicking the video below! What are you most excited about?