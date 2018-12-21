Sky Store

8. Christopher Robin

One for all the family, Christopher Robin brings the magic of Winnie-the-Pooh to life in live-action CGI. Featuring Ewan McGregor as the title character, Christopher is a man in danger of losing his imagination. But, with a little help from his old pal Winnie, he might just manage to keep it. Retaining the old charm of this children’s classic, it’s a must-watch for all the family.

When is it on/available? Available now in Sky Store

9. Hotel Transylvania 3

Book your stay at Hotel Transylvania, as the gang returns for their third outing – embarking on a relaxing summer cruise. However, it’s far from plain sailing as his arch nemesis. Professor Abraham Van Helsing, happens to be on-board too with a sinister masterplan in mind. Perfect as a winter warm-up on those cold Christmas days, stick this one on for a fun-filled family afternoon.

When is it on/available? Available now in Sky Store

10. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Tom Cruise returns for this sixth instalment in the thrilling Mission: Impossible franchise. Ethan Hunt looks to foil a plot to poison the water supply of China and India, battling against criminal masterminds who have a deadly supply of plutonium at their disposal. A modern classic of the action genre, it’s a heart-pounding watch from beginning to end – one you’ll love watching again and again this season.

When is it on/available? Available now in Sky Store

11. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Ten years on from the worldwide-smash original, Mamma Mia’s all-star cast are back once more to thump out the ABBA classics. Picking up where the original left off – with some flashbacks to days gone by – it’s hilarious, heart-warming and packed full of hits. Put the Christmas carols to one side and get the party started this festive season.

When is it on/available? Available now in Sky Store

12. Elf

Kickstart the festive season in style with Will Ferrell’s comedy classic, as Buddy the elf journeys to the Big Apple to find his real family. Relive Buddy’s classic lines and crazy antics as he looks to channel New York’s Christmas spirit in his own unique way. An essential for the festive season.

When is it on/available? Available now in Sky Store

