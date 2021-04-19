Wireless sound with the LG TONE Free earbuds | LG EXPERIENCE

That is why LG partnered with audio experts Meridian to include Headphone Spatial Processing in the earbuds. This groundbreaking technology recreates a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of real loudspeakers, delivering incredible clarity.

Not only does this help budding musicians, but those who love listening to their favourite artists will be able to choose from four Meridian EQ modes that adjust the sound to match your musical taste. Treble boost is perfect for those who love classical and jazz, while bass boost is a must for pop and dance music.

In fact, for anyone who lives by the adage of it’s ‘All About That Bass’, the earbud itself has been specially designed with a high-quality silicone material that helps deliver a fuller and richer bass.





The wireless revolution is here to stay

With the LG TONE Free FN7 offering incredible audio, comfort and style, it’s easy to grasp why wireless earbuds have become so popular. And when you add in an impressive 21 hours of battery life (7 hours of playback in the earbuds and an extra 14 hours in the charging cradle)4), it’s no wonder people are turning their back on clunky, wired headphones.

