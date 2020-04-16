Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Smart Speakers | LG EXPERIENCE
Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Smart Speaker

The summer holiday items with LG portable speaker PK3, and LG G7 ThinQ

Helpful Hints

Be a summer superhero with this expert-level beach packing list

Pack your best beach bag ever with these expert tips and you’ll be everyone’s favourite person on the sand!

A mother trying to work from home and be productive whilst her baby sits on her lap

Helpful Hints

Working from home? 5 easy tips for improving productivity

With working from home becoming the new normal, discover how LG’s extensive range of products can help you become more focused and efficient.

Which soundbar_keyvisual.jpg

LG Lab

Which soundbar is right for you?

Want to improve your TV’s sound? Our guide hand-picks the best LG soundbars for movies, gaming and music. Learn more…

Who are Meridian Audio - main image.jpg

LG Lab

Who are Meridian Audio?

Meridian Audio speakers can be found in the world’s swankiest apartments and the latest high-end Range Rovers. Now this premium audio icon brings its expertise to LG soundbars. Learn more.

lg-magazine-why-LG-supreme-soundbars-main.jpg

LG Lab

Why LG Supreme Soundbars? Our very best in-home audio

Our best soundbars just got better. Engineered by Meridian Audio and optimised for Dolby Atmos. Introducing LG Supreme Soundbars...

lg-orchestra-new.jpg

Up & Coming

LG AI Orchestra | LG

LG speakers star in ‘world-first’ AI orchestra 25 LG speakers have starred in a world-first orchestra using artificial intelligence to play a pre-recorded symphony through voice control.

Essentials

Tech that improves your daily life

tv.png

TV

Explore
audio.png

Audio

Explore
tone-free.png

Wireless Earbuds

Explore
instaview.png

InstaView

Explore
washing-machine.png

Washing

Explore
styler.png

Styler

Explore
laptops.png

Laptops

Explore
monitors.png

Monitors

Explore
beamers.png

Beamers

Explore
tv.png

TV

Explore
audio.png

Audio

Explore
tone-free.png

Wireless Earbuds

Explore
instaview.png

InstaView

Explore
washing-machine.png

Washing

Explore
styler.png

Styler

Explore
laptops.png

Laptops

Explore
monitors.png

Monitors

Explore
beamers.png

Beamers

Explore