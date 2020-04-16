Soundbars | LG EXPERIENCE

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Soundbar

Watching the big game at home is easy with an LG TV and soundbar combo

Inspiration

How to watch the big game with LG TVs and soundbars

Wondering how and where to watch the next big game? Here’s how to catch the action match after match with an immersive LG TV and soundbar set-up.

Overhead shot of a heart-shaped lake in a dense green forest

Helpful Hints

3 Conscious Tips for a Better You in 2022

Choose sustainability and adopt these lifestyle changes for a better you—and a better environment.

lg-magazine-soundbar-buying-guide-kv-jpg.jpg

LG Lab

Amplify Your Life - Which LG soundbar is right for you?

Want to improve your TV’s sound? Enhancing your favourite source of entertainment is as easy as finding the best LG soundbar for your lifestyle.

The gallery design of an LG OLED GX TV allowing it to imitate a piece of wall art in a living space.

LG Lab

Level up leisure with the latest in LG home entertainment

Enjoy the best of LG’s 2020 home entertainment range. Find out how Life’s Good from home.

layer-1large_1.jpg

Up & Coming

19 incredible film soundtracks to enjoy tonight

There’s nothing quite like an evening in with a great film and a table full of snacks. All the better if the speakers are blaring out with an unforgettable soundtrack – be it dramatic and...

A family enjoys their home cinema room.

Helpful Hints

Create the ultimate home cinema room

Discover a range of home entertainment products that can help you create a home cinema unlike any other.

