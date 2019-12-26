Your 8K content guide | LG EXPERIENCE

And these extra pixels really do matter as they help to create a breathtaking picture that has to be seen to be believed. Which is exactly why filmmakers have already begun to shoot using 8K cameras.

At IFA Berlin earlier this year 8K content was already being showcased at the IFA Next exhibition, while in 2020 8K content will be broadcast throughout Japan for 12 hours a day. Streaming service provider Rakuten TV has also penned a deal with IMAX Enhanced for content and plans to introduce a host of 8K content.

With the planned introduction of 5g mobile networks in numerous countries next year, which will offer unparalleled connection speeds, greater capacity and lower latency, 8K content will also be easier to stream and download.

And when 8K is combined with LG OLED technology, which delivers a super-fast response time and infinite contrast ratio, the future of 8K televisions looks suitably absorbing. So here’s what we can expect to get excited about from the groundbreaking technology in the months and years ahead.





Breathtaking Hollywood blockbusters

Ushering in this new era of picture perfection will be a host of Hollywood hits that take full advantage of the 8K resolution. Some of the biggest directors in the world have already begun experimenting with the technology, including James Gunn who used a cutting-edge Red Dragon Weapon 8K VV camera to shoot Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

This then had to be downgraded to 4K or even 2K for certain cinemas, but in the near future picture houses will be fully equipped for 8K projection. This could well be in time for the release of The New Mutants, a superhero horror film based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name, has already been shot in 8K and is set to be released in early 2020.

While it may take some time for your cinema to upgrade to 8K, any film shot in this resolution can be viewed in full glory through televisions such as the LG SIGNATURE Z9 OLED TV. Featuring an 88-inch screen, it features Real 8K, which allows each individual pixel to appear separate and distinct to the eyes. This Contrast Modulation of more than 90% results in exceptional colour, detail and contrast.