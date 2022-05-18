Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Get that fluffy ‘hotel towel feel’ in your own home

By Katelyn 18.05.2022

01.jpg

Get that fluffy 'hotel towel feel' in your own home.

Why settle for scratchy towels that don’t dry you properly when you could be using towels that have both softness and absorbency, all thanks to the help of a few very handy washing tips. The right cycle and temperature are crucial when washing towels, as is knowing how to store them properly post wash.

But also essential is knowhow, which is why we’ve put together a guide of the best towel washing tips, detailing how to properly wash towels in the washing machine so that they are left feeling and looking like those at a luxury hotel.


How to wash towels in the washing machine.

It’s capacity does vary, so it’s always worth checking the user manual to ensure you don’t overload your appliance.

You should also make sure to separate different coloured towels before washing to avoid colour runs. If you wish to wash your towels with your clothing in one load, feel free to do so, however pay attention to the colour rule above and make sure to check any of your clothing tags to ensure all your items in best condition.

Invest in the best high quality towels

02.jpg
02.jpg

Hotel towels tend to be 100% cotton, which gives them a plush, absorbent quality. It might sound obvious, but investing in a set of high-quality towels will give you best results.


Wash before use

03.jpg
03.jpg

New towels are likely to be coated in a silicone, fabric softener finish which reduces absorbency, so give them a wash before first usage.


Maintain absorbency

04.jpg
04.jpg

Twisted towels will be less absorbent, so shake them while wet before drying, to help loosen the fibres. Avoid using fabric softener on towels as it can make them less absorbent.


The best washing machine setting for towels

05.jpg
05.jpg

Leaving no chance to guesswork, in order to find the best washing machine setting for your towels, you can now simply select the dedicated ‘Towels’ cycle on your LG washing machine to ensure your laundry gets the most appropriate wash for its needs. Your machine will deliver the right amount of detergent, rinse and spin to keep your towels in tip-top fluffy condition.


Store towels vertically, like books on a bookshelf

06.jpg
06.jpg

Stacking your towels vertically in the linen cupboard, rather than horizontally, helps air circulate to keep them smelling fresh. It also prevents lower towels from getting squashed and losing that luxurious fluffy quality.


Life's Good!

Featured Product

Front view of a black FWV1128BTSA LG washing machine.

FWV1128BTSA

LG Turbowash360™, Washer Dryer

Energy Class

energy class
WHERE TO BUY
ADD TO BASKET
Front view of a white FWV917WTSE LG washing machine.

FWV917WTSE

LG Turbowash360™ Washer Dryer

Energy Class

energy class
WHERE TO BUY
ADD TO BASKET
A front image of an LG TurboWash360 washing machine with energy label A

FWV1128WTSA

LG Turbowash360™ Washer Dryer

Energy Class

energy class
WHERE TO BUY
ADD TO BASKET

More to read

LG washing machines and dryers use AI to protect your clothes.

LG Lab

LG washing machines: everything you need to know

Read our FAQs and get to know the clever features of LG washing machines and how they benefit both your clothes and carbon footprint.

Choose the right wash cycle for fluffy towels.

Helpful Hints

‘How do I choose the right wash cycle?’

We’re sharing some handy tips to help you make the most of your washing machine, from choosing the right cycles to maintaining your machine clean.

Previous

Are you using laundry detergent correctly?
 

Next

Stay cool, save energy: how to get the most out of your a/c