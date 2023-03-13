A 65-inch TV is approximately 145cm wide and 83cm high

is approximately and A 70-inch TV is approximately 157cm wide and 91cm high

is approximately and A 75-inch TV is approximately 168cm wide and 95cm high

is approximately and A 77-inch TV is approximately 174cm wide and 99cm high

is approximately and A 88-inch TV is approximately 196cm wide and 111cm high





What to consider before purchasing a TV that is 65-inches or above

At one time a screen this size would have been reserved for home cinemas, but thanks to the advances of OLED displays and higher resolutions, these huge TVs can now be found in living rooms around the world.

Even if you purchase an 88-inch TV, the perfect viewing distance is just over 1.8m if the model is 4K or higher. As long as you have enough space, there is no reason why you cannot go as big as possible. Of course, with that being said, you will also want to consider the screen height and make sure the middle of the TV screen is just below eye level.

Previously you would have also had to consider the viewing angle, especially in a large space where seats are not just directly in front of the TV. But OLED screens can be viewed with no luminance degradation even at drastic viewing angles. So all that’s left is to explore which option is right for you.

Should you want a 65-inch display, the LG 65NANO766QA is a great option for those with a tighter budget. The 4K NanoCell TV features an α5 Gen5 4K AI processor that ensures all content is optimised so that the picture quality is improved, it also comes with Google Stadia – meaning you have instant access to thousands of games.

If your budget stretches further, then the LG OLED65CS6LA is optimal for movie lovers and gamers alike. Not only do the millions of self-lit pixels ensure perfect black and deliver incredible contrast, but the TV is capable of a 1ms response time, meaning you won’t ever have to worry about lag when playing your favourite first-person shooter.

One of the newest additions to the range, the LG 75QNED866QA offers brand new technology that harnesses the best of Quantum Dot and NanoCell tech. It uses deep learning algorithms to send information to the backlight dimming blocks. It may sound technical, but what it delivers is a sharper and more natural image that minimises any halo effect.

But if you’re really looking to impress your friends and family, the LG OLED77C24LA is sure to do the job. This Gallery Design TV can be hung flush to the wall like a piece of art, whilst possessing an incredible amount of groundbreaking technology. Boasting uncompromised picture quality at any viewing angle, immersive sound and incredible clarity, it will impress whether bingeing your favourite series, watching the latest blockbuster or playing the newest video games.

Now you have a better understanding of how to measure TVs, how to read TV sizes and how to find the right TV viewing distance for any space. And thanks to modern technology that allows smaller rooms to house large TVs, don’t be afraid to dream big. All that’s left is to choose the right TV for you.





