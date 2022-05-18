Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Stay cool, save energy: how to get the most out of your a/c | LG EXPERIENCE
LG Experience

Stay cool, save energy: how to get the most out of your a/c

By Katelyn 18.05.2022

01.jpg

Four easily doable tips you can apply in your daily life to reduce energy spending of your air conditioner.

Tips to maximise energy efficiency of your a/c

02.jpg
02.jpg

On a hot summer’s day, your air conditioning unit is your best friend. Let’s take a look at best practices to make sure it’s keeping you cool while running at maximum efficiency. 


Tip #1: The shade hack

03.jpg
03.jpg

Close blinds or draw curtains when the sun is high to keep down indoor temperatures and reduce the need for air conditioning.


Tip #2: Keep the dust filter clean

04.jpg
04.jpg

Your LG a/c both cools and cleans air, so dust will accumulate in the filter. Remove and wash the dust filter every two weeks to ensure optimum performance and energy efficiency.


Tip #3: Leave the a/c on low when you go out

05.jpg
05.jpg

Frequently switching your air conditioner on and off makes for inefficient energy usage. If you are going out for a short time, it can be more effective and energy-saving to leave the air conditioning switched on but turned down low until you return. 


Tip #4: Unplug your a/c unit when not in use

06.jpg
06.jpg

Avoid energy trickle through your air conditioning unit by unplugging it at the mains when not in use. 


Think energy-friendly for your next air conditioning unit

07.jpg
07.jpg

Stay cool and feel confident you are using an energy-efficient a/c unit with the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™. Cool your home while cutting energy usage.


Life's Good!



1 Testing by TUV shows LG inverter air conditioner(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioner (TS-H2465DA0)

