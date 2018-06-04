LG and David James takes football home to Wembley...Grove | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG and David James takes football home to Wembley...Grove
04.06.2018
Wembley Stadium connected by EE is the home of English football, but not everyone is able to cheer on the England team in person.
From reports, we know most people have enjoyed their favourite England football moments from the comfort of their own living rooms, and this summer 50% of us will watch the football from our home, making it essential to have the best home entertainment system set up to enjoy all the action.
As a pioneer in home entertainment and as the Official Partner of the England men’s teams and Wembley Stadium, LG Electronics set out on a nationwide search for the streets that share their namesake with the iconic Wembley Stadium – from Wembley Road in Manchester to Wembley Street in Swindon. Residents of Wembley streets were urged to get in touch with LG explaining why they deserved to get LG products, including an award winning OLED TV, Super UHD TVs and SoundBars, by simply describing their favourite England football moment.
To celebrate the summer of football, LG wanted to delight the residents by bringing Wembley to them with a surprise visit from an FA Legend, David James, gifting them with the latest LG home entertainment kit. The winners, who were picked at random, where the residents of Wembley Grove in Birmingham. LG transformed the street of Wembley Grove in Birmingham into a football destination – providing residents with top of the range technology from LG’s outstanding line-up of home entertainment products, the residents can now live the game from the comfort of their home this summer.