Worried about being able to install your LG Smart TV webOS? | LG EXPERIENCE
LG Experience

Worried about being able to install your LG Smart TV webOS? Bean Bird is here for the rescue!

By LG France 23.06.2014

A image of LG Smart TV web-os animated character bean-bird for easy set-

Bean bird is your cute little personal assistant. She guides you step by step in setting up your TV connected via webOS, helping you throughout the whole process and rewards you with fun little animations when you’ve done it right.

Bean Bird is there to guide you in case of worry. Forget error messages that cannot be deciphered. That way, you can make the most of all the features offered by your connected LG TV.

And that's not all, webOS automatically recognizes every new device connected to the TV and positions it in the launch bar for future use. The little extra: you can even customize the logo of each of your connected devices for more fun!

A step by step image of bean-bird web os installation
A image of final stage of smart tv web os installation
An image of family watching LG smart TV in living room
An image of family watching LG smart TV in living room

With Bean Bird, the installation of your TV is both fun and ultra-simple!

Thanks Bean Bird!

Life’s Good!

