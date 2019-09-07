We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IFA 2019: The most epic gaming setup
By Vanessa Keller 07.09.2019
LG had their gaming monitors on show at IFA 2019, with the perfect setup for a completely immersive experience.
LG’s monitors are continuously lauded for their gaming functionality. But how should you set up your monitor to get the absolutely best experience? At IFA 2019, LG created an epic game corner. Take a closer look below.
Your dream gaming monitor
It’s a gamer’s dream – and with the LG UltraGear 38GL950G you can experience the reality. It boasts a 21:9 UltraWide Nano IPS display with a 1ms response time. But the prized jewel is the atmospheric lighting behind the monitor –taking the whole experience further than just the monitor.
Virtually borderless design
With virtually borderless design, you can connect your monitors together to create this immersive experience, and the connecting borders will cause minimal disruption as you travel from one side of your gameplay to the other.
Perfect seat for the perfect monitor
When you have an LG monitor, you need a state-of-the-art chair to match. The Skiller Gaming Chair can be adjusted in almost every way so you can set it to perfectly match your ergonomic needs. It’s large and comfortable, and can be reclined and locked at an angle from 90° to 160°.
A keyboard that offers great support
The keyboard is also an important part of getting your game moves right; and with a Sharkoon Skiller keyboard, you can be sure every button will get you closer to your target. It’s customizable, with 20 additional multimedia keys and 8 swappable gaming keys.
Sound to rival the on-screen experience
LG’s XBOOM line-up provides the perfect back-up sound when you’re mid-game. Meridian Sound collaborated with LG to create pitch-perfect speakers, and with added lighting effects, you can put them anywhere near your monitor.
Atmospheric lighting to complete the puzzle
You’ve got the perfect chair, keyboard and speakers to make your monitor experience completely immersive. Now you just need lighting to complete the setup. Thanks to atmospheric lighting syncing with your monitor back-light, your mission is accomplished.
Life's Good!