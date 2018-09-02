Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG @ IFA 2018 : LG’s CLOi robots and smart home features | LG EXPERIENCE
Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

IFA 2018: Your ultimate guide to LG’s CLOi Robots and smart home features

By Wendy Clack 02.09.2018

IFA 2018: CLOi GuideBot on show LG's AI-focused exhibition

It’s time for Europe’s biggest tech trade fair. Here’s your handy guide to the LG robots you’ll see this year.

We’re here at IFA 2018 – Europe’s biggest trade fair for consumer electronics.

As you might expect from Berlin’s answer to CES, the venue is packed with cutting-edge technology and offers a glimpse into the future with countless smart home features. And there’s no doubt that robots play a major part in that future. We have six different LG CLOi Robots on display this year – all designed to make your life easier.

IFA 2018: CLOi ServeBot on show at LG's Ai-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: CLOi GuideBot on show at LG's exhibition
IFA 2018: CLOi ServeBot on show at LG's Ai-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: CLOi GuideBot on show at LG's exhibition
Meet your new assistant

The command centre behind the CLOi line is the LG CLOi Home.

CLOi is the ultimate digital assistant. With a simple voice command, CLOi checks the ingredients in your fridge, suggests a recipe, and even preheats your oven. CLOi easily connects to your other LG ThinQ home appliances. So if you need to adjust the air conditioning, turn on your air purifier, or start the laundry, just ask! CLOi is even compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for more choice, making it the perfect smart home companion.

IFA 2018: CLOi HomeBot on show in the Gourmet Zone for LG's exhibition
IFA 2018: CLOi is dressed as a chef, offering AI cooking help at LG's exhibition
IFA 2018: CLOi HomeBot on show in the Gourmet Zone for LG's exhibition
IFA 2018: CLOi is dressed as a chef, offering AI cooking help at LG's exhibition

Yes, CLOi got a bad case of stage fright at CES 2018. But luckily, CLOi doesn’t embarrass easily and was programmed to keep learning. Now CLOi has overcome nerves and is ready for the IFA spotlight.

LG also has a range of new concept robots on display – designed to take the hassle out of everyday tasks like grocery shopping and checking into a hotel.

Help for an active, strong life 

Walking is a simple activity for most of us. But for some, it’s nearly impossible. 

LG wants to change that. In collaboration with SG ROBOTICS, a startup which specialises in robots that assist with walking, the CLOi SuitBot has been developed to help lower body movement.

Once it's attached, it offers support to sit or stand and is highly customisable for the ultimate in freedom.

IFA 2018: The CLOi SuitBot on show at LG's AI focused exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of the CLOi SuitBot at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of the CLOi SuitBot at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of the power button on the CLOi SuitBot at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of the power button on the CLOi SuitBot at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: The CLOi SuitBot on show at LG's AI focused exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of the CLOi SuitBot at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of the CLOi SuitBot at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of the power button on the CLOi SuitBot at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of the power button on the CLOi SuitBot at LG's AI-focused exhibition
Care for a pillow mint?

The LG CLOi PorterBot offers express check in right when you arrive at a hotel, shows you to your room, and takes your luggage for you.

Goodbye stressful lines – hello relaxation!

IFA 2018: CLOi PorterBot on display at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of the CLOi PorterBot, on show at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of CLOi CleanBot, on show at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: CLOi PorterBot on display at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of the CLOi PorterBot, on show at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of CLOi CleanBot, on show at LG's AI-focused exhibition
More ice, sir?

The LG CLOi ServeBot brings meals and drinks straight to you in a hotel or airport lounge. There’s even a compartment to carry that extra pool towel you requested

IFA 2018: CLOi ServeBot, displayed at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of the CLOi robot on display at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of the CLOi ServeBot, on show at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: CLOi ServeBot, displayed at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of the CLOi robot on display at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of the CLOi ServeBot, on show at LG's AI-focused exhibition
Careful, you might actually like shopping

The LG CLOi CartBot eliminates the worst part of grocery shopping: standing in lines. This shopping companion and trolley has a built-in bar code scanner that rings you up as you shop. 
When you’re ready to check out, the automated payment service takes care of the bill. No lines, no drama.

IFA 2018: CLOi CartBot on show at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of the CLOi ServeBot, on show at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: CLOi CartBot on show at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of the CLOi ServeBot, on show at LG's AI-focused exhibition
This way to your gate

You can also see two robots in action that make life better for travellers at Incheon Airport, near Seoul, South Korea. Simply show the LG CLOi GuideBot your plane ticket, and it will lead you straight to your gate. Talk about slick travel.

IFA 2018: CLOi GuideBot, on show at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: CLOi GuideBot, on show at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: CLOi GuideBot, on show at LG's AI-focused exhibition
IFA 2018: CLOi GuideBot, on show at LG's AI-focused exhibition

In the meantime, LG CLOi CleanBot quietly makes its way around the airport and keeps the floor spotless. No wonder Incheon Airport is always voted one of the world’s best.

IFA 2018: CLOi CleanBot, on show at LG's AI-inspired exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of the CLOi CleanBot, on show at LG's AI-inspired exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of CLOi CleanBot, on show at LG's AI-inspired exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of CLOi CleanBot, on show at LG's AI-inspired exhibition
IFA 2018: CLOi CleanBot, on show at LG's AI-inspired exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of the CLOi CleanBot, on show at LG's AI-inspired exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of CLOi CleanBot, on show at LG's AI-inspired exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of CLOi CleanBot, on show at LG's AI-inspired exhibition
A flawless lawn every time

IFA visitors were fascinated last year with the LG CLOi LawnBot – the robot that does the lawn mowing for you. It’s back this year and it’s even better. Come see it in action as it maneuvers the trickiest of lawns with precision and safety.

IFA 2018: A close-up of the LG LawnBot, on show at LG's AI-inspired exhibition
IFA 2018: A close up of the front of the CLOi LawnBot, on show at LG's Ai-inspired exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of the LG LawnBot, on show at LG's AI-inspired exhibition
IFA 2018: A close up of the front of the CLOi LawnBot, on show at LG's Ai-inspired exhibition
Your life made easier

These robots are just the beginning. There are countless ways the right technology can make your life better, so LG is fully invested in helping you live freer.

At IFA? Come see us! We’re at Zone 18, closest to North entrance. There will be everything from prototype CLOis to cooking demonstrations, gala events and more. Or follow us for all the latest IFA updates by checking the hashtag #LGxIFA2018

Life's good!

*Product availability will vary according to country. Check with your local provider for details.

More to read

IFA 2018: A view of the style section, including a number of LG ThinQ products which help you live a better life

LG Lab

IFA 2018: Add style to your intelligent home with LG

LG is at IFA - the top electronics trade fair in Europe. Come along to the Style Zone to play with our innovative ThinQ products.

IFA 2018: A demonstrator shows how LG ThinQ can help you have a modern and intelligent kitchen in the gourmet zone

LG Lab

IFA 2018: Create a smart kitchen for the future with LG ThinQ appliances

Visit the dedicated gourmet zone at IFA Berlin to see how a range of LG ThinQ products can help you create a smart kitchen of the future

IFA 2018: The LG ThinQ travel zone, with a number of gadgets to help you travel smarter

LG Lab

IFA 2018: LG gadgets that help you travel smarter

Visit the LG stand at IFA 2018 to find out how ThinQ’s smart home ecosystem and artificial intelligence can help you travel smarter.

LGE CEO Seong-jin Jo is introducing innovation of LG ThinQ AI innovation.

Inspiration

LG IFA 2018 Keynote speech: Evolve, Connect & Open with AI innovation

LG’s opening at IFA 2018 is all about connected, open and evolving AI; where it is, where it’s going and its infinite potential.

LG ThinQ working in a darkened living room, with the air conditioner, television and air purifier working together using artificial intelligence.

LG Lab

11 Awesome ThinQ features to look forward to at IFA

ThinQ is front and centre at LG’s IFA 2018 showing, and these exciting features will no doubt be in the spotlight.

Previous

IFA 2018: Add style to your intelligent home with LG
 

Next

Why 8K OLED TV? Your ultimate guide