4K TV vs HD TV – what's the difference? | LG | LG EXPERIENCE
LG Experience

4K TV vs HD TV – what's the difference?

  • LG Lab
  • NanoCell TV
  • OLED TV
  • TV
  • Ultra HD 4K TV

17.10.2019

lg-magazine-what-is-nanocell-tv-main.jpg

4K and HD are common terms when looking for a new TV. We explain the differences between them to help you decide on the right TV for your living room.

Both 4K and HD are types of screen resolution. But there are significant differences between the two – and it’s all to do with the number of pixels that make up the screen and create the picture. 


HD and 4K TVs – the current state of play 

HD TVs were the standard choice in living rooms throughout the noughties and beyond. 4K Ultra HD arrived on the scene in 2013/14, but it’s only in recent years that 4K TVs have truly replaced the humble HD TV. Most new TVs you can buy today are 4K Ultra HD. 


What is TV resolution?

TV resolution refers simply to the number of pixels that are displayed on your TV screen to create the picture. A pixel is the smallest point of light that makes up the image on screen.

The greater the number of pixels a screen has, the clearer the image will become – and the higher resolution. Depending on the number of pixels, TVs can be referred to as:

  • Standard definition (SD)
  • High definition (HD)
  • Full HD
  • 4K
  • 8K


How is TV resolution measured?

Screen resolution is measured by counting the number of pixels horizontally and vertically (by width and height). Usually the number of vertical pixels is used to describe the resolution, alongside whether it is standard, high, full HD or 4K definition. 

For example, a 576p TV refers to standard definition (SD). The measurements here are 704 x 576 pixels, which is 405,504 pixels in total.


What is HD TV?

High definition TV refers to a television screen made up of at least 1,280 x 720 pixels (sometimes called 720p). This is over twice the number of pixels as an SD TV (921,600 pixels in total), which is the minimum resolution for a TV to be labelled HD. 

A 720p TV is normally referred to as HD Ready, whereas a Full HD screen has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels (2,073,600 in total). This is more than double the number of pixels and has historically been the more popular HD TV choice.  

As there is a greater number of pixels displayed, most HD TVs have a screen that’s around a third wider than standard TVs. Enjoy better colours and clarity, and sharper, more lifelike images on screen. 


What is UHD television?

Ultra-high definition (UHD) is a further step up from HD TVs. They have a TV resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, which is double the number of vertical pixels of Full HD, and four times the number in total (8,294,400 pixels). 

This is the main UHD and Full HD difference and for this reason it’s sometimes known as 4K. The higher pixel density creates a clearer, more defined image that shows your favourite series, movies and sports in greater detail and depth.


Is ultra-high definition worth it?

A greater screen resolution with a UHD TV significantly improves your viewing experience, compared to HD TVs. Sharper lines, smoother curves and clearer colour contrasts enhance all types of content. 

  • Immerse yourself in movies as 4K resolution adds greater depth. 
  • See every kick in a football match and the sweat on players’ faces, bringing you closer to the game. 
  • Play your favourite games with 4K-enabled consoles and see your enemies appear sharper.


With improved pixel density, you can sit closer to the screen without losing clarity. The image remains clear even when you’re close up, without seeing the pixels. This is ideal where space in your living room is limited, or if you want and have room for a TV of more than 40 inches in size. 


What is 4K TV?

4K televisions have screens that use four times more pixels than a Full HD TV to display a picture. The term 4K is therefore often interchangeable with UHD and sometimes called 4K UHD – as they both have the same screen resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels

Place the pixels of a Full HD display onto a 4K screen and it would only fill a quarter of it, for example. This shows the level of detail you get with 4K TVs compared to a HD model. 

There is also such a thing as Cinema 4K, which is 4,096 x 2,160 pixels. This was introduced in digital cinemas but is not yet available on home TVs. 


Do you need a 4K TV to watch 4K content?

Yes, and the way to get the best from any 4K TV is to watch 4K content. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Sky are all producing 4K content, from TV series and blockbuster movies to live sport.

4K TVs work with High Dynamic Range (HDR) too. While 4K increases the number of pixels, HDR-enabled content improves the quality of the overall image. This grows the colours from a palette of more than one billion – delivering deeper blacks and brighter whites for a greater contrast.


Can you tell the difference between 1080p and 4K?

Yes, especially if you change from a TV that has the same screen size. The most effective 4K televisions are 55 inches in size or above. By switching to 4K from HD you are instantly introducing four times as much detail to the screen. 

You can tell the difference by sitting closer to the screen too. This fills up your field of view to form a more immersive experience, as lines remain defined and colours stay bright and bold. The human eye can only perceive so much but the difference between 1080p and 4K is visible.


What do the experts say?

According to Which?, 4K TVs are better at displaying HD content than Full HD models, whether you want a 40 or 55-inch TV. The inclusion of new technologies such as HDR is another reason to invest according to Tech Radar, along with the extra nuance and detail delivered on screen compared to HD TVs.


Explore the range of TVs at LG and find a 4K TV for your living room today.

Most common OLED TV questions answered | LG EXPERIENCE
Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Most common OLED TV questions answered

By Adrian Back 19.03.2021

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV shows a person running through a field.

With perfect blacks, bright highlights, and ultra-fast response times, OLED TVs have become a top choice for gamers and home cinema enthusiasts alike1. But even those well versed in technical terms might struggle to decipher exactly what all these advancements mean. That’s why we’ve put together this simple guide to help you fully understand what’s so special about an LG OLED TV.


How do OLED TVs work?

Let’s start by breaking down what OLED actually means. It’s an acronym that stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode. These diodes feature an organic material that allows them to glow individually when they come into contact with an electrical charge.

What this means in simpler terms is that each individual pixel is independently illuminated so shapes are made by turning some pixels on and others off. Additionally, since there is no backlight or LCD panel, OLED can have complete control of each pixel’s lighting level, which produces deep blacks and bright whites and in turn, helps the colours become more rich and vibrant.

The difference between LED TV and OLED TV structure.
The difference between LED TV and OLED TV structure.

What’s the difference between OLED, LED and QLED?

You might think there’s very little difference between these three technologies, I mean they all have the initials LED, but in actual fact, it is huge in terms of the capability of each form of technology.

Let’s start with LED, the oldest out of the three technologies. In the vast majority of LED televisions, you will find that they have an LCD display. These are liquid crystals that either block or allow light to pass through them, essentially providing different colours and brightness levels.

These crystals don’t create light though, that falls to the light-emitting diodes (LED) that make up the backlight of the TV. This technology works together to deliver nice clarity and colour detail, but there are a few drawbacks. Mainly, the need for a backlight, which increases the depth of the TV and a lack of detail in dark areas of the screen.

An example of a TV backlight.
An example of a TV backlight.

Next up let’s assess QLED, which stands for Quantum-dot Light-Emitting Diode. These televisions still rely on an LED backlight and LCD display, but have a quantum dot film over the top.

This upgraded version of LCD technology is achieved through the quantum dots - which are microscopic molecules - that emit their own differently coloured light when hit by the LED backlight. This creates bright highlights and the picture quality is generally considered to be much better than a standard LED.

Finally, let’s look at OLED and the way it differs. It is an entirely new technology that eliminates the need for a backlight, reducing the thickness and weight of the TV. The individual pixels can also be switched off for true blacks, which results in an incredibly eye-catching picture and a rich contrast - even from wide viewing angles. What’s more, the response time for an OLED TV is 1ms, while for a normal LED TV, it is 10ms. This means that you retain sharp, detailed images in fast action – with vastly reduced blur – extremely beneficial for modern video games.

OLED TV self-lit pixels show the details of a starry night sky.
An image of the night sky captured by an LED TV.
OLED TV self-lit pixels show the details of a starry night sky.
An image of the night sky captured by an LED TV.

How long will an OLED TV last?

To ensure the longevity of your home entertainment setup, LG has introduced this technology into all OLED TVs to help preserve image quality and address any risk of image retention (which may occur when consumers are using the technology out of normal viewing conditions – such as displaying a static image for an extended period). First, there is a Screen Saver feature that turns on automatically if the TV detects a static image on the screen for two minutes.

There are also three options to help preserve picture quality. Screen Shift moves the screen slightly at regular intervals, Logo Luminance Adjustment detects static logos and automatically dims them to help prevent image retention, and the Pixel Refresher feature has the ability to automatically detect any pixel deterioration and compensate for it as needed.

A hand touches an ultra-thin LG OLED TV.
A hand touches an ultra-thin LG OLED TV.

Is OLED better for my eyes?

We all enjoy binge-watching our favourite series and settling on the sofa for a movie marathon, but sometimes our eyes feel the strain from hours of TV viewing.

Making sure you are the right distance from your screen will help (which we’ll address later) as will reducing interior lighting. LG has also helped to tackle the problem in its OLED TVs by suppressing visible flicker - very fast blinking on screen - which causes eye fatigue and headaches. LG OLED TVs have flicker-free certification from Underwriters Laboratories.

A man standing in front of multiple LG OLED TVs.
OLED TV and LED TV blue light protection comparison.
A man standing in front of multiple LG OLED TVs.
OLED TV and LED TV blue light protection comparison.

*Image source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmVPFDYR9rk

Testing completed by Underwriters Laboratories, have also shown that OLED displays release approximately 50 per cent less blue light than a similar-sized premium LCD TV panel. Further confirmed by TÜV Rheinland, recognising LG OLED TVs for their Low Blue Light emission.2


The ideal OLED TV viewing distance

The clarity of the image on an LG OLED TV might mean you can sit extremely close to the screen and still enjoy an incredible picture, but the distance you sit away from the television is crucial in having that perfect home cinema experience.

The guidelines from the Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers recommend your TV screen makes up approximately 30° of your field of vision as a minimum. So, if you have a 55” OLED TV then you should sit around 2.3 metres away or for a 70” then the prime position is 3.6 metres away. If you’re a serious movie buff and want that cinema-like experience, make sure your TV screen makes up 40° of your field of vision. This would mean that for a 55” OLED TV you should sit approximately 1.7 metres away.


How to clean an OLED TV screen?

There’s nothing worse than smudges or a piece of dirt on a TV screen because, no matter what you watch, your eyes will focus on that one mark. So to clean your LG OLED TV properly, first unplug the power cord (we don’t want an unnecessary shock) then spray a micro-fibre cloth with lukewarm water and wring it out until it’s almost dry. Using the cloth, gently wipe the screen in small circular motions.

A light touch is also necessary as thin screens might shake if you are too vigorous in your cleaning.

Steps showing how to clean an OLED TV.
Steps showing how to clean an OLED TV.

From eye care to display technologies, we've delved into some of the most answered questions regarding OLED TVs. For more information on LG's extensive OLED TV product range, head over to LG.com.


Life’s Good!

1 Third-party testing conducted by Intertek showed the colour fidelity of the display is 100 percent based on CIE dE 2000 colour difference metric calculated for 125 colour patches distributed across the entire colour volume. Colour difference (Delta-E) value was less than 2 for each of the 125 colour patches.

2 TÜV Rheinland Certified: (Eye Comfort Display (OLED) Flicker Free Low Blue Light Content. www.tuv.com ID:0217008111.

